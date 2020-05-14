The Best Oil Dispensers for Your Kitchen Countertop

Pretty much every recipe calls for an oil of some kind, which means you likely use this slick elixir on a daily basis. So you’d be remiss not to store it properly. Believe it or not, the beloved condiment can oxidize and turn rancid if it’s not contained in a well-sealed bottle and protected from sunlight and heat. Of course, you could just leave it in the lackluster bottle it was originally packed in, risking a kitchen countertop eyesore. Or you could find an option that matches your aesthetic and buy a dedicated oil dispenser instead.

Available in all kinds of shapes, sizes and materials, these bottles will help you to keep your oil fresh, allow you to pour with precision and prevent any greasy mess from ending up on your bench. They can even be used to make a style statement in one’s kitchen. Here, we’ve rounded up four of the best oil dispensers on Amazon, all of which have a unique style. Pick your favorite and start pouring.

1. CHEFVANTAGE Olive Oil and Vinegar Dispenser Set For the chef that wants to make a statement, this dispenser set pairs bronze-colored stainless steel with glass for a decidedly futuristic aesthetic. Each bottle holds 1.25 cups of liquid, with oil and vinegar being the most obvious combination. The clog-free nozzle ensures you can pour with ease, while the non-drip design keeps your benches clean. Thanks to the sturdy construction, the durable duo hold up to a lifetime of daily use. And if you don’t love them, you can return them for a full refund. Pros: The design also comes in white, so you can match the bottles to your benchtop. Cons: Of the models on this list, these dispensers hold the least amount of oil. BUY NOW: $29.99

2. TableCraft Glass Oil Bottle With a unique pear-shaped silhouette, Tablecraft’s 16-ounce oil dispenser is bound to stand out in the kitchen. The glass bottle features a striking green tint which not only adds to its looks but ensures the oil stays protected from sunlight. The thin stainless steel pourer is perfect for drizzling a small amount of oil on salads and pasta. It’s a simple design, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less effective. Pros: The elegant style will fancy up any bench. Cons: The dispenser’s narrow neck may make it slightly difficult to refill. BUY NOW: $21.99

3. Aozita Glass Olive Oil Bottle Don’t let this dispenser’s traditional design fool you, it’s packed with modern features that make pouring and storing your oil a breeze. The non-drip stainless steel spout comes with its own cap to prevent spillage, as well as a flat cap to seal the bottle air-tight if storage is required. When it comes time to refill, the complementary funnel will help you pour the new oil in without any spillage. On top of that, the dark brown glass provides superior sun protection and keeps your oil fresher for longer. Pros: It can hold more than 2 cups of oil. Cons: Its size can make it slightly cumbersome. BUY NOW: $15.99