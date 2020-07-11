The Best Old Fashioned Glasses to Break Out at Cocktail Hour

The old fashioned is widely considered to be the king of cocktails. Kicking about since the 1880s, the classic tipple has stood the test of time and deserves to be treated with respect. The amber concoction doesn’t belong in just any glass, Sir. No, you need a dedicated old fashioned glass.

Also known as a rocks glass or lowball, these tumblers are short and stout with a wide mouth that allows all those wonderful whiskey and Angostura aromas to waft up to your nostrils. A traditional old fashioned glass can comfortably hold ice cubes and 6 to 8 oz of liquid, while a double can hold 12 to 14 oz. In addition to its namesake cocktail, the glass is also great for serving straight scotch or bourbon, or sours.

Here, four of the best sets of old fashioned glasses on Amazon that will add a touch of class to any bar or drinks cart.

1. Marquis by Waterford Double Old Fashioned Glasses Just like the old fashioned, Waterford Crystal’s rich heritage dates back to the 18th century and its glassware is replete with old-world charm. Handcrafted, each glass is made from delicate lead-free crystalline and sports a classic cut pattern design. This means they not only look good but also feel great in your hand. Each tumbler measures 3.75 inches high by 3.3 inches wide and is capable of holding a double old fashioned or 11 oz of booze. The set is sure to lend an air of sophistication to your next cocktail hour. BUY NOW: $38.52

2. MOFADO Crystal Whiskey Glasses Designed for cocktail enthusiasts who appreciate a large and heavy lowball, Mofado’s old fashioned glasses can hold a full 12 oz of spirits and each weighs more than a pound. This means you can enjoy a double old fashioned along with an oversized ice cube, no problem. The thick, weighted bottom minimizes breakage and keeps your tipple nice and secure, while also feeling sturdy in your hand. But, just because they’re big, doesn’t mean they’re any less stylish. The sleek design is handblown from ultra-clear crystal—lead-free, of course—for true clarity and brilliance. This set includes two glasses and is perfect for a drinks trolley. BUY NOW: $27.95

3. KANARS Old Fashioned Glasses Another set for traditionalists, these old fashioned glasses feature a stunning diamond-like pattern that gives them a lovely texture and helps them to sparkle in the light. Crafted from the finest lead-free crystal, they have exceptional clarity and brilliant refraction, so any cocktail looks top-notch. Measuring 3.8 inches high and 3.2 inches wide, each tumbler can easily hold 10 oz, and thanks to a special “Platinum Glass” production process are virtually unbreakable. They are also dishwasher safe, which means clean up after cocktail hour is no big thing. The set of four comes housed in an elegant gift box and makes a thoughtful present for any whiskey enthusiast in your circle. BUY NOW: $29.99