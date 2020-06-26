The Best Omelette Pans for Making Perfect Omelettes, Every Time

No matter the style or time of day, there are few dishes as thoroughly satisfying as a beautifully cooked omelette. Bronze on the outside and creamy on the inside with a dose of your favorite vegetables or herbs, they’re hard to beat. But they do require the proper setup to consistently nail. The most important element? A great omelette pan.

Though they closely resemble your typical fry pan, the best iterations have the right proportions and necessary non-stick capabilities to ensure your eggy treat comes out cleanly. Plus, a great handle that’s easy to grasp makes folding the omelette neatly onto itself a cinch.

Because this is a specialty pan, picking the perfect model for you even more important. To help you make the decision, we’ve edited down the versions available on Amazon to compile a list of our top four. Choose any of them to make your next breakfast restaurant quality.

1. All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan Including both an 8-inch and a 10-inch pan, this handsome set is a true stovetop workhorse. Crafted from hard-anodized aluminum, both offer great heat conductivity that’s sensitive to changes in temperature, meaning you can achieve your exact desired results. Not only are both non-stick, but they also have a scratch-resistant surface that allows them to take additional wear and tear without compromising their cooking functionality. The long, ergonomic handles are beautifully contoured so you can maneuver both pans effortlessly, a handy feature when you’re looking to flip your omelette intact. BUY NOW: $109.95

2. Calphalon Classic Omelette Fry Pan Unlike some other models on our list, Calphalon’s pan comes with the added bonus of a glass lid. Not only does it allow you to see the cooking process in action, but it is also ideal for omelettes with added toppings as the trapped heat allows the top layer to cook in conjunction with the bottom. A dual nonstick coating makes this model especially resistant to wear and ensures that the coating will continue releasing eggs sans sticking for quite some time with good care. And, if you choose to finish a given dish in the oven, the durable aluminum construction of this piece can withstand temperatures of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. BUY NOW

3. Tramontina Professional Fry Pan Measuring 8 inches across, Tramontina’s pan is the perfect size to achieve a wide range of tasks, but it still excels at making a perfect French omelette. Made from heavy-gauge aluminum for maximum heat conductivity, it has a slick non-stick interior. Unlike the other models on our list, it also sports a grippy non-slip handle in a bright crimson hue that adds a pop of color to your cookware lineup. Not only does it stay cool even cooking at high temperatures, but it also makes it easier to flip your omelette during those moments when you bring out your inner Julia Child. BUY NOW: $35.48