The Best Oolong Teas for When Neither Black Nor Green Tea Will Do

Most everyone enjoys a good cup of tea, but there are many different tea leaves to choose from—some might prefer a green tea to a black tea, for instance. There’s also Oolong, a tea that with a long history that’s particularly popular in southern China.

The main distinction between teas is how much they are oxidized. Oxidation is a process that typically involves exposure to the air, which can bring out different aromas in the tea leaves, depending on how much or how little they are oxidized. The other key component is shape: Oolong tea leaves are curled and rolled when they are prepared.

While green tea is less oxidized and black tea is more oxidized, Oolong teas fall somewhere in between. But not all Oolongs are the same. They can range from eight to 85 percent oxidation. In other words, it really comes down to personal preference. And here are four of the best to choose from on Amazon.

1. Twinings of London Pure Oolong Tea Bags Twinings has been making top-notch tea since its founding in 1706, and its Oolong box is no different. Each is partially oxidized so it has a warm taste to it, with no artificial ingredients. Twinings selects all of its Oolong leaves from the Fujian province in China, only picking from the very best. Twinings of London Pure Oolong Tea Bags: $20.94

2. Teamonk Global Oolong Tea Loose Leaf Tea has a plethora of health benefits, but Teamonk’s offering takes this to the next level. The pack Oolong tea claims to help your metabolism, and, in turn, accelerate weight loss. Made up of all-natural tea with no added oils, aromas or flavors and with a medium level of caffeine, it’s an easy tea to sip. It is, however a loose leaf blend, which means you’ll need some kind of infuser to use it. Teamonk Global Oolong Tea Loose Leaf: $17.99

3. Prince of Peace Organic Oolong Tea If you already know you love Oolong tea and are looking to stock up for a few months or more, then Prince of Peace’s box is the best pick. It contains 100 tea bags, which should have you set for a while, all with a woody aroma and full-bodied flavor. Each also contains 30-40 milligrams of caffeine, which should give you an extra bit of energy in the morning, too. Prince of Peace Organic Oolong Tea: $9.81