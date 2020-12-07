The Best Outdoor Bean Bag Chairs for Lounging in the Backyard

It may be the interior that hogs most of the attention when it comes to home design, but the backyard is just as important. After all, that’s where you’ll be spending your evenings when the weather is pleasant. And during that time, you’ll want something comfortable to sit on—like an outdoor bean bag chair.

Yes, you read that right, a bean bag chair. It may sound like an odd fit for your backyard, but a weather-proof version of the dorm room staple is a great way to spruce up an outdoor seating area. After all, as stylish as that deck chair or bench you have your eye on may be, it’s unlikely to be as comfortable. That’s because the bean bag chair—which owes its roots to the Radical design movement of the 1960s—takes on the shape of whoever is sitting on it at a given moment.

If you’d like to add some unexpected comfort to your patio or pool area, the time is right to invest in an outdoor bean bag chair or two. Here are some of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. Jaxx Juniper Outdoor Bean Bag Patio Chair If you like the idea of a bean bag chair but also want something that’s stylish, look no further than Jaxx’s model. The company’s offering looks more like an actual chair than a lumpy bag. Despite this, its polystyrene bead filling ensures it’s still incredibly comfortable to sit on. Its outer cover—which is available in a variety of vibrant colors—is both fade- and water-resistant, and is also machine washable in case a drink or food gets spilled on it. Jaxx Juniper Outdoor Bean Bag Patio Chair: $164.99

2. E-SeaRider Teardrop Marine Bean Bag E-SeaRider’s bean bag chair is for those looking for something that can really withstand the elements. It’s coated in heavy-duty marine vinyl and virgin anti-microbial viscostyrene beads that won’t absorb water so it won’t be affected by either a torrential rainfall or a drop into the pool. This makes it perfect for use on boats or docks, where you don’t want anything too fragile. But, more importantly, it’s comfortable to sit in, even offering neck support when you want to sit upright. E-SeaRider Teardrop Marine Bean Bag: $135.95

3. Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Lounger Here’s the perfect bean bag for someone who just wants a comfortable piece of outdoor furniture to stretch out on after a swim. Christopher Knight Home’s model is less a chair and more a bean bag bed. Even with no back support, it’s still mighty comfortable thanks to a high-density polyurethane foam filling that allows it to easily maintain its shape. It’s also got a stylish outer cover that can be removed and dry cleaned when necessary. Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Lounger: $157.99