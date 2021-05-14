The Best Outdoor Extension Cords to Power Your Backyard Life

Back in 1904, American inventor and electrical engineer S.W. Atherton unveiled the extension cord and gave the country a much-needed way to get electricity outdoors. Nowadays, this simple yet useful piece of equipment can help with a variety of tasks, from powering your garden tools to lighting up your festive decorations.

As to be expected, outdoor extension cords are far more durable than the indoor variety and will likely last for years. The cords are typically crafted from heavy-duty materials that can withstand all sorts of weather to accommodate year-round use. They run anywhere from 6 feet up to 100 feet or more in length, depending on what you require.

It’s important to point out, however, that not all extension cords are created equal. In fact, investing in a well-made one is the difference between an easy solution and a serious bout of stress. The good news is that we’ve selected four of the best outdoor extension cords available on Amazon to bring you power in no time.

1. Yard Master Outdoor Extension Cord There are times when length matters. Say, for instance, when you’re trying to get your plug-in leaf blower to the bottom of your backyard. In situations like these, Yard Master’s extension cord is ideal. Measuring 120 feet, it’s the longest cord on this list and can stretch pretty much wherever you need. The 16-gauge wire carries plenty of power—125 volts, to be exact—while the durable weatherproof jacket protects against moisture and sunlight. The plug has two prongs that can plug into common outlets to power all of our outdoor needs. The cord is also green, which allows it to be spotted easily. Yard Master Outdoor Extension Cord: $26.00

2. Amazon Basics Indoor/Outdoor Extension Cord This extension cord by Amazon Basics stands out for all the right reasons. Its protective jacket is crafted from heavy-duty orange vinyl that’s not only highly visible, but also shields against moisture, sunlight, and general wear and tear. Measuring 50 feet, the 16-gauge cord delivers an impressive 120 volts to power a wide array of tools and equipment. With a three-prong plug, this cord can also be used indoors when required. Amazon Basics Indoor/Outdoor Extension Cord: $18.99

3. Iron Forge Cable Outdoor Extension Cord At six feet, Iron Forge Cable’s extension cord is the shortest on our list. However, what it lacks in length, it makes up for in strength. The cord is fitted with reinforced blades to prevent the prongs from bending or breaking. The 16-gauge wire is encased in a heavy-duty weather-resistant jacket that’s colored black. That means it blends seamlessly into the environment and doesn’t draw any attention to itself. It delivers 125 volts of power and can handle temperatures between -40 degrees Fahrenheit and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Iron Forge Cable Outdoor Extension Cord: $13.50