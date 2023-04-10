The 10 Best Outdoor Fans to Keep Your Backyard Cool All Summer Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Ah summer, the season when the sun’s perched high in the sky, when our backyards are ready a waiting to be enjoyed. But there’s a problem: the sweltering atmosphere that comes with the warmer months, the heat that prevents us from wanting to lounge en plein air on a sectional sofa. And when we do muster the courage to break our climate-controlled threshold, those outrageous temps have us scurrying back in mere minutes. You know what would actually let us enjoy our outdoor space to the fullest? An outdoor fan, one so good you can spend hours outside without ever breaking a sweat.

Luckily, we’re far beyond the times when an outdoor fan simply pushes hot air around and around in a never-ending loop. The best outdoor fans of today pack a strong, cold, walloping punch (whether it’s battery-powered or outlet-dependent), and they come in a variety of forms that can easily fit themselves into our pre-existing backyard layout without being a hinderance.

The best outdoor fans are the ones you can rely on to keep you cool consistently—a job easier said than done—adding some much-need circulation to spaces devoid of cool breezes. We’ve done the hard part for you and picked out 10 standouts that are prepped and ready to join your backyard setup.

What to Consider Before Buying the Best Outdoor Fans:

Type: While you may not sit around thinking about the different types of outdoor fans, there are plenty of types to chose from, some of which are better suited for your backyard layout. If you’re tight on space, a mounted or tabletop outdoor fan may be much more your speed. If you have ample room, you can look into a standing option, which are usually larger in size and can offer more cooling capabilities. And if you’re looking for overall cooling capabilities, an outdoor ceiling fan is the sweet spot.

Size: Similar to the type of fan you’re looking for, the size of your outdoor fan makes a difference. The bigger the outdoor fan, the bigger the breeze you’ll be getting. And, of course, larger sizes take up more space on your beloved patio. We think a happy medium between the two is the sweet spot, something that’s large enough to circulate air throughout a given area, but not take up too much room.

Style: While many outdoor fans definitely fall in the modern category, don’t let that stop you from seeing what else is out there—especially if you’re searching for a specific look for your patio. You can find outdoor fans that match coastal and tropical decors, vintages ones that are reminiscent of days gone by, and more elegant models that really don’t look like fans at all. Finding that perfect style of outdoor fan is important for gaining a cohesive vibe in your backyard. And when you have that perfect theme lined up, your alfresco experience really can’t be beat.

Material: For an outdoor fan, the material is everything. It’s what prevents them from crumbling under the weight of the elements. Most importantly, you want to look for a piece that’s been “wet-rated” for outdoor use, a term used to indicate that the product’s construction will stand tall in the fight against water damage—a key point for any fan you’re planning on installing in your outdoor space. In terms of the actual materials, it’s best to look for steel, aluminum, and ABS plastic, which can all withstand Mother Nature with ease.

Best Mounted Outdoor Fan

A mounted outdoor fan, like this sleek option from Wayfair, comes with plenty of perks. For one, the higher positioning means you can avoid taking up floor space with a standing model, ideal if you’re working with a smaller patio. With three fan speeds, it can be pointed to whoever and wherever needs air flow. Plus, the sleek coated exterior means it’s ready to fight against scratches and general wear and tear. And while it does have a power cord, it’s definitely not limiting at 10 feet long, ensuring that you’ll be able to reach any outlet your backyard can offer up.

Dimensions: 18 x 22 x 7.3 inches.

Material: Steel.

Type: Mounted outdoor fan.

Style: Modern.

Buy Now on Wayfair: $140 $111

Best Tabletop Outdoor Fan

Similarly to our mounted outdoor fan (see above), a tabletop fan is a great way to save some space. Also, it’s portable, meaning you take it on the road (read: anywhere in your backyard) and experience relaxing breezes no matter where you lounge. This option from Rejuvenation will add a vintage touch to your patio and keep you cool while doing it, thanks to its three-speed settings.

Dimensions: 17.6 x 13.7 x 10.46 inches.

Material: Steel.

Type: Outdoor tabletop fan.

Style: Vintage.

Buy Now on Rejuvenation: $250

Best Powerhouse Outdoor Fan

The name of this outdoor fan pretty much says it all. It’s definitely large and in charge, and packs a whole lot of features. In addition to its energy-conscious design and stylish facade, the Haiku offers up built-in voice integration with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Home. It also comes in a variety of fun materials and hues, making it easy to find the perfect one to blend into your space. And if all that isn’t enough, it has garnered 75 international awards for its high-quality airflow and design.

Dimensions: 60 x 21 inches.

Material: Aluminum and wood.

Type: Outdoor ceiling fan.

Style: Modern.

Buy Now on 2Modern: $2,000

Best Nautical Outdoor Fan

Nautical decor is the theme of many an outdoor space (possibly yours). So, why not have an outdoor fan to match? This chic standing number from Pottery Barn incorporates a rope-wrap detail on its lower half, pairing perfectly with and beach-y setup. With three speeds and an oscillating fan, this item will keep you cool and look great while doing it. Besides that, it is also UL-listed, meaning the material have been tested and proven to withstand the elements over time.

Dimensions: 19 x 16 x 51 inches.

Material: Weather-resistant polyresin.

Type: Standing outdoor fan.

Style: Nautical.

Buy Now on Pottery Barn: $299

Best Remote-Controlled Outdoor Fan

Having a sleek modern appearance and being made for exposure to all the elements already puts this outdoor fan above others on the market, but the handy dandy remote control it comes with is really the cherry on top of an already-delicious cake. Performance wise, this entry can’t be beat: It comes with a whopping six settings on that clever remote, so you can either be hit with enough cool air to to feel like Beyonce or or just enough to be wafted with a gentle breeze. Whichever one you choose, you can be sure your outdoor hang-outs will be greatly improved. It’s also Wi-Fi compatible (for an extra charge), meaning that controlling your outdoor ceiling fan has never been easier.

Dimensions: 65 inches.

Material: ABS plastic.

Type: Outdoor ceiling fan.

Style: Modern.

Buy Now on Lamps Plus: $490

Best Misting Outdoor Fan

Since it’s able to provide up to 24 hours of misty coolness and air circulation, there’s a reason this Hammacher Schlemmer outdoor fan is sitting pretty on our list. All you have to do is plug it into a standard garden hose and you can kick off your sneaks and enjoy the cool mist coming your way. And no need to fuss with cords while it’s doing its thing: The fan is rechargeable, so simply plug it when you’re done for the day and it’ll be all set by morning. With a 120-degree range for a prime cooling experience, you’ll come to view this outdoor fan as a backyard necessity.

Dimensions: 16.75 x 8 x 16 inches.

Material: Rubber and metal.

Type: Standing outdoor fan.

Style: Industrial.

Buy Now on Hammacher Schlemmer: $160

Best Tropical Outdoor Fan

Honeywell is known for making whisper-quiet outdoor fans, and this tropical choice from the brand is no exception. The blades, resembling a beach-y palm-tree design, move in silence, providing you with a break from the heat; it’s also a great way to make sure your conversations with friends and family aren’t interrupted by a pesky whirling sound. The Duval fan is also equipped to take on medium to large outdoor spaces, so it’s ready to conquer any and all backyard areas.

Dimensions: 52 x 13.6 inches.

Material: Wicker blades.

Type: Outdoor ceiling fan.

Style: Tropical.

Buy Now on Amazon: $120 $94

Best Outdoor Fan for Design Enthusiasts

The problem with some outdoors fans, to put it quite plainly, is that they can be the ultimate eyesore in your backyard. You took the time to curate the perfect outdoor oasis, a true escape from the world, and now you’re scared to ruin your sanctuary with an unsightly fan. Those fears, however, can now be vanquished. Think of this elegant offering from Lasko as your knight in shining armor, saving you from the dreaded fate of unstylish decor and hot summer days. It truly has it all: three silent speed options, dimmable accent lighting, weather-resistant finishings, a no-tools assembly, and a suave exterior to boot. Need we say more?

Dimensions: 14 x 15.5 x 49.48 inches.

Material: Steel.

Type: Standing outdoor fan.

Style: Modern.

Buy Now on Amazon: $420

Best Standing Outdoor Fan

Sometimes you’re just looking for a reliable outdoor fan, one that can stand tall season after season and keep your backyard breezy at all times. Rowenta has that very fan, one with an up-to-30-foot airflow, rust-proof exterior, and three fan speeds. This option also comes on wheels, making it all the more convenient to move around, whether it be a poolside lounge or a shade-covered perch. And if you want the fan to stay in place, just use the handy lock feature.

Dimensions: 8.46 x 25.59 x 26.18 inches.

Material: Plastic.

Type: Standing outdoor fan.

Style: Modern.

Buy Now on Amazon: $215

Buy Now on Williams Sonoma: $200

Best Light-Up Outdoor Fan

Even when the sun sets in summer, the heat (and your outdoor hangouts) is most likely still going strong. That’s where this outdoor fan from Hunter Fan Company steps in. Equipped with an LED light, the Havoc is a multitasker to its core, providing you with ample illumination and cool breezes all night long. The modern remote-controlled fan is also corrosion and salt-air resistant, so it can take on any climate, anytime.

Dimensions: 54 inches.

Material: Aluminum.

Type: Outdoor ceiling fan.

Style: Modern.