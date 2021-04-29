The Best Outdoor Furniture to Spruce Up Your Balcony or Backyard

With the right collection of outdoor furniture, your patio, porch, balcony or backyard can be used year-round for alfresco entertaining. A thoughtful exterior setup will allow you to expand your living quarters and give you a place to relax, dine or even catch some rays.

Sprucing up your outdoor space is quite easy these days as there is a spate of stylish and comfy furniture on the market. It is important, however, to consider how much space you have. A minuscule condo balcony, for instance, calls for a different approach than a spacious backyard. It’s also good to pay attention to design as you’ll want to select pieces that harmonize with the rest of your abode. Construction matters, too, since it will determine how long the furniture lasts as well as how much maintenance is required.

Here, we’ve selected some of the best sets of outdoor furniture available on Amazon to get your abode looking top-notch.

1. Best Choice 4-Piece Wicker Patio Set Best Choice’s wicker patio set is, quite literally, the best choice if you like to entertain. Featuring one double sofa and two single chairs, it supports various layouts and offers four comfy spaces to sit. It also comes with a matching glass table where you can serve the requisite sparkling drinks and canapés. The furniture itself is crafted out of strong steel which is wrapped in all-weather wicker and topped with weather-resistant cushions. The colorway, meanwhile, features subtle gray hues that will ensure harmony in almost any outdoor space. Best Choice 4-Piece Wicker Patio Set: $399.02

2. Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set If you’re looking to add some pizzazz to your pool area, Devoko’s outdoor sectional sofa can deliver. The modern design has elegance in spades and promises extraordinary comfort. It features a solid frame and high-quality wicker to withstand the harshest of weather conditions, along with ultra-soft cushions. The modular design can be arranged into different combinations depending on the outdoor space and occasion. It also comes with a glass coffee table where you can place your piña colada when it’s time for the pool. Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set: $399.99

3. Flash Furniture Nantucket 6-Piece Patio Set Flash Furniture’s patio set is a great pick for outdoor areas that are exposed to the elements. It sports a built-in umbrella that provides protection from UV rays or rain. It also features four folding chairs and a table that makes it ideal for al fresco dining. The lightweight chairs are made from Textilene while the glass table features floor glides. This ensures the set is quite easy to move around should you wish to switch up locations. It has a chic, contemporary style that will fit with most homes, too. Flash Furniture Nantucket 6-Piece Patio Set: $229.45