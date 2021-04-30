The Best Outdoor Heaters to Keep Your Backyard Warm Year Round

Part of the reason to have a nice porch or backyard is getting to spend time outdoors, especially during the year’s warmest months. The experience isn’t quite so nice when the temperature starts to drop, though, unless you already have outdoor heater handy.

The outdoor heater, or patio heater as it’s sometimes called, is exactly what it sounds like: a heating device specifically designed for use outdoors. Outdoor heaters usually feature a stand-up or wall-mounted design and once turned on they radiate heat that will warm anyone in their immediate vicinity. The devices have become increasingly popular, but quality between brands can vary wildly. When it comes to picking one out, you’ll need to consider factors like whether you want a propane or electric heater, how powerful it is, how much space it will take up, and, perhaps most importantly of all, its safety features.

If you want more control over the temperature on your porch or patio, it’s time to invest in an outdoor heater. Here, five of the best models currently available on Amazon.

1. HomeLabs Gas Patio Heater When you think about outdoor heaters, what you’re probably picturing is a mushroom-style heater, like this model from HomeLabs. Though it’s not the most powerful heater on this list, at 41,000 BTUs, its 32-inch reflector cap allows it to heat up to a 20-foot radius when connected to a 20-pound propane tank (which, like the other gas heaters on this list, doesn’t come included). That means you should only need one of the brand’s heaters to warm your entire patio. Other noteworthy features include an easy-ignite control nob, an adjustable beverage table and two wheels so you can move it when needed. HomeLabs Gas Patio Heater: $179.99

2. Hiland Quartz Glass Tube Heater If you can’t stand the idea of having a classic mushroom-style heater sitting in your backyard, this obelisk-like model from Hiland is an excellent alternative. The device’s angular design makes it perfect for more modern environments and its quart glass tube heater will add some visual pizzazz to a nighttime barbecue. It produces only 40,000 BTU, which is less powerful than the other propane options on this list, but should still be strong enough for early spring or late fall. Hiland Quartz Glass Tube Heater: $417.73

3. Dr. Infrared Heater If you have a covered outdoor space, like a porch, that you’re looking to heat, a wall-mounted device like this model by Dr. Infrared is just what you’re looking for. The electric heater isn’t particularly powerful, but it’ll warm up anyone near it on particularly cold nights. It also makes up for its lack of punch with some neat features, like remote operation, a timer and overheat protection. Dr. Infrared Heater: $114.44