The 10 Best Outdoor Rugs to Spice Up Your Backyard

Picture this: It’s 72 degrees and sunny. You are barefoot, curled up on a nicely cushioned teak couch that’s situated on a textured outdoor rug. The air smells faintly like jasmine. In one hand, a freshly topped-off Aperol Spritz; in the other, a thrilling spy novel. Ah, yes, patio season is here.

With spring just beginning to bloom and summer on the horizon, now is the time to set yourself up for the most enjoyable outdoor season yet. Whether you’re contemplating an upgrade to your home’s backyard or lucky enough to have a private balcony attached to your city apartment, no setup is finished without an outdoor rug to make a space feel complete. It may sound superfluous, but the best outdoor rugs help to ground your seating area, add a touch of color, and really round out the vibe.

Some of the best outdoor rugs can take your porch, patio, or deck from “nice place to sit” to “inviting outdoor living room” pretty much instantly. They add texture, interest, and help anchor the space. Whether you’re in search of a natural jute rug or a patterned flat weave, we’ve rounded up the best outdoor rugs on the market—just in time for that first spritz of summer.

What to Consider Before Buying the Best Outdoor Rugs:

Size: As with almost every home decor item, the first and most important step before shopping is to measure your space and assess what size rug will work best. A larger rug can almost create a room with its edges, while a smaller one can draw the eye to a seating arrangement with placement under a coffee or dining table.

Material: Weather happens. From a summer monsoon to unrelenting sunshine, the elements will always have an effect on your outdoor rug. Discoloration, stains, and normal wear and tear are natural, so be sure to account for your outdoor rug’s material—whether it can easily be washed, cleaned, or even hosed down.

Design: With your outdoor space, it’s possible that a rug will be the single most statement-making piece in your setup. (Outdoor furniture tends to be more uniform and traditional than indoor offerings.) Choosing something more simple, like a solid navy or a natural rug, will let your surroundings take center stage, while a patterned or printed rug will draw the eye and make your sitting area the main attraction.

Most Durable Outdoor Rug

This subtly striped rug is crafted from 100 percent olefin, which perfectly mimics the look of a natural jute weave but is much more durable. And thanks to Sunbrella trim around the edges (in seven different colors), it is constructed to last outdoors but also works in high-traffic indoor areas. This easy, hard-working rug will work with pretty much any style, from Mediterranean to modern.

Dimensions: From 3 x 5 feet to 8 x 10 feet.

Materials: 100% olefin trimmed with Sunbrella acrylic fabric.

Style: Natural

Buy Now on Pottery Barn: From $449 to $1,349

Best Outdoor Jute Rug

If you have a covered balcony or patio, you can get away with an authentic natural fiber rug. Topping our list is jute, a durable, weather-resistant fiber that’s a step down from synthetic materials. And this one from Anji Mountain is extremely well-reviewed, comes in four sizes, and ships immediately. Hand-woven in India, we love that this rug is GoodWeave certified, which means it was crafted by adult artisans and helps provide education to thousands of at-risk children in India.

Dimensions: From 4 x 6 feet to 9 x 9 feet.

Materials: Two-ply jute.

Style: Natural.

Buy Now on Target: From $220 to $541

Most Graphic Outdoor Rug

Looking to make a statement with your outdoor living space? This bold, graphic rug from West Elm will add an instant dose of charm. To keep your aesthetic balanced, stick to neutral pillows and either teak or iron furniture. Soft and resilient, we like that this rug would work inside, too, and is crafted in a Fair Trade facility.

Dimensions: From 5 x 8 feet to 9 x 12 feet.

Materials: Recycled polyester.

Style: Modern.

Buy Now on West Elm: From $255 to $680

Best Coastal Outdoor Rug

If you aspire to create the ultimate coastal escape within your outdoor oasis, try a striped rug like the Lido from one of our favorite preppy-meets-traditional interiors shops, Serena & Lily. Available in both navy and white or light blue and white colorway, it channels the easy attitude of beachside living. Pull it all together with teak furniture, a few oversize hurricane lanterns, and a fringed sun umbrella to really set the scene.

Dimensions: From 2 x 3 feet to 9 x 12 feet.

Materials: Polypropylene.

Style: Coastal.

Buy Now on Serena & Lily: Fro $198 to $2,498

Best Circular Outdoor Rug

We love Annie Selke’s huge selection of stylish indoor/outdoor rugs. If you’re looking for a circular rug to give your outdoor space a more well-rounded feel (ha!), this delicately woven option allows for patio hardwoods or stones to show through. Available in four sizes and seven colors, this rug has a latex backing so you don’t need a separate rug pad.

Dimensions: From 4 feet to 10 feet round.

Materials: Polyester fiber made from recycled plastic bottles.

Style: Bohemian.

Buy Now on Annie Selke: From $164 to $1,098

Best Scandinavian Outdoor Rug

If your outdoor space channels the clean lines and open energy of Nordic and Scandinavian style, Article’s Baken Earth outdoor rug makes a stylish and complimentary element. We like that the half-and-half color scheme is slightly unusual, and the scattered pattern adds some interest. Since it’s a larger size, try this one under a dining table or as an anchor to a couch and coffee table setup.

Dimensions: 6 x 9 feet.

Materials: Polyester.

Style: Scandinavian.

Buy Now on Article: $299

Best Outdoor Runner

You might be thinking to yourself, why on earth would anyone need an outdoor runner, hallways don’t exist outside? However, slim balconies do! If you have a narrow outdoor space attached to your condo or apartment, there are tons of stylish options that will fit your particular measurements. Our pick is the Citzenry’s rug for its natural design and textured surface. The sandy color is easy to mix in with virtually any balcony furniture, but note that it also comes in a lighter shade.

Dimensions: 2.24 x 8 feet.

Materials: Jute.

Style: Natural.

Buy Now on The Citizenry: $345

Best Kilim-Inspired Outdoor Rug

If you want to recreate the lush, old world feel of a cozy den, a richly hued Kilim-inspired or Persian rug will fit your needs. Ruggable gets our vote for the best of the bunch because we love its convenient package that always includes a rug pad in the price (unless you opt out). Plus, it’s machine washable. This means you can enjoy worry-free alfresco evenings with kids, dogs, and red wine . . . all at once!

Dimensions: From 3 x 5 feet to 9 x 12 feet.

Materials: Washable material.

Style: Kilim.

Buy Now on Ruggable: From $129 to $719

Most Stylish Outdoor Rug

This was a tough one, because really, we’d back all of our best outdoor rug choices as stylish. However, we rate Lulu & Georgia’s Masika rug at the top for the unusual-yet-subtle design that will work with just about any outdoor design aesthetic. The muted tones of gray, black, and white will pop against your plants and greenery. We also appreciate that it comes in sizes up to a very generous 8 feet by 10 feet.

Dimensions: From 2 x 3 feet to 7.10 feet x 10.3 feet.

Materials: 100% polypropylene.

Style: Modern.

Buy Now on Lulu & Georgia: From $85 to $765

Best Silicone Outdoor Mat

Shore Monochrome Mat

Not all doormats are created equal. These colorful, modern mats from Shore are crafted from silicone into a bold, oversized weave. Interestingly enough, they are meant to provide a supportive, massaging feeling underfoot, which makes them ideal for padding around barefoot outdoors, or even striking a yoga pose or two. While it does come in classic black and navy, we love the bright, unexpected hues of lavender, mango, and peach.

Dimensions: From 18 x 27 inches to 2.6 feet x 9 feet.

Materials: Silicone.

Style: Postmodern.

Buy Now on Shore Rugs: From $189 to $1,125