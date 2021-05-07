The Best Outdoor Side Tables for Completing Your Backyard Living Space

When you think of patio furniture, chances are the first thing you think of chairs or a large table for people to sit at. If you really want to build a backyard setup you can be proud of, though, you’ll need some variety, and few furniture items are as versatile as an outdoor side table.

Yes, it may seem like a luxury, but a good side table can actually be one of the most useful pieces of furniture you own. That’s because, unlike larger tables, they’re incredibly portable. Need a place to put a snack? Use a side table. How about a place to rest your drinks while you lay out by the pool? A side table works for that, too. Not enough room for everyone at the picnic table? Why not slide over your trusty side table? The possibilities are practically endless. When it comes to picking one out, you’ll want to consider things like design and size, but also make sure to pick one that’s weather-resistant. After all, it’s going to be spending most of its time outside.

If you feel like your patio furniture is missing something, it might be time to invest in an outdoor side table. Here are some of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. CaiFang Patio Side Table The key to good outdoor furniture is finding something that looks good but is tough enough that you don’t have to worry about it. Caifang’s side table fits this description to a tee. It features a sleek, minimal design that would look good inside any home, let alone outside. But it’s also sturdy and waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about bringing it indoors every time it looks like it’s going to rain. What more could you ask for? CaiFang Patio Side Table: $41.98

2. Cerbior End Table Outdoor furniture tends to favor utility over style and with good reason. Not Cerbior’s side table, though. The brand’s table features a sophisticated design that works both inside and outside your home. Despite this, it’s plenty durable, too, with an anti-rust and waterproof coating so you can leave it out and not worry about it for days or weeks at a time. Cerbior End Table: $35.99

3. Grand Patio Side Table Yes, black and white furniture can work in almost any space, but that doesn’t mean you should shy away from something more colorful. Grand Patio’s outdoor side table comes in a variety of colors, all of which are sure to liven up your backyard furniture set. The table itself is also pretty impressive, with solid build quality and a waterproof coating. Grand Patio Side Table: $39.99