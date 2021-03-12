The Best Outdoor Speakers to Liven Up Your Next Backyard BBQ

Looking to add some energy to your next backyard cookout? Music always helps, but only if it’s coming from something with a little more oomph than your portable Bluetooth speakers. So, to really liven things up at your next outdoor gathering you’re going to need a set of dedicated outdoor speakers.

What differentiates indoor and outdoor speakers? Premium indoor speakers are designed to be used in perfect, controlled conditions and emphasize clarity and acoustics overall. Outdoor speakers, meanwhile, are meant to be heard no matter the conditions. That means you can hear them even if the weather is bad or there are tons of people chatting. What you sacrifice in fidelity you make up for in volume, and (frequently) a weather-resistant build that allows them to withstand the elements.

If you’re planning a backyard party, inviting friends over to watch the big game outside, or going camping, it’s a great time to invest in a set of outdoor speakers. Here are four of the best options currently available on Amazon.

1. Definitive Technology Outdoor Speaker Usually, you sacrifice some sound quality for durability with outdoor speakers. That’s not the case with Definitive Technology’s speakers, though. Despite featuring all-weather protection these speakers produce the kind of high-fidelity, surround sound-quality audio that will impress even the pickiest of audiophiles. You can also mount and place them any way you like around your patio or pool area. One thing to note: each speaker is sold by itself, not as a set. Definitive Technology Outdoor Speaker: $249.00

2. Dual Electronics Three-Way High-Performance Outdoor Speakers Dual’s pair of outdoor speakers aren’t the most high-tech or best looking but they do their job and do it well. Set these bookshelf-style speakers up in your backyard and you’ll be able to hear your favorite tunes no matter how much wind or ambient chatter there is. They’re also easy to set up and feature swivel brackets so you can make sure sound is being directed exactly where you want it to be. The company also sells a Bluetooth amplifier if you’re looking for a little more oomph. Dual Electronics Three-Way High-Performance…: $42.70

3. Turtlebox: Loud! Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Most portable Bluetooth speakers are small. Turtlebox’s outdoor speaker, though, is the size of an old-school lunch box. And the speaker has a booming sound to match its stature, making it the perfect accessory to bring along on your next camping trip. And don’t worry about being gentle with this model as it can take a beating (or a dip in the water) and keep on ticking. Turtlebox: Loud! Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker: $374.00