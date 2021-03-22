The Best Outdoor Trash Cans for Keeping Your Garbage Out of Sight

Sometimes the least glamorous items can be the most necessary, especially around the house. Take, for example, an outdoor trash can. There are few items more necessary for those looking to keep a clean house.

There are elegant wastebaskets and striking kitchen trash cans, but the outdoor trash can tends to be a bit afterthought. That’s because you need the item to do one thing, hold trash until the garbage truck comes around on its weekly visit. That doesn’t mean your trash cans have to look drab. There are a number of models out there that look good or at the very least won’t stick out like a sore thumb. Of course, the design isn’t the only factor that matters. You’ll also want to consider aspects like the capacity and weight of the actual can.

If you need some new trash cans for your home, or just want to upgrade those you have, it’s a good time to invest in a new set. Here are the four best outdoor trash cans currently available on Amazon.

1. Keter Large Outdoor Trash Can If you’re tired of having drab trash cans in your backyard, Keter has just what you’re looking for. Although it’s made from polypropylene resin, the company’s can has an attractive rattan design that not only looks good but can also withstand the elements. It’s about more than aesthetics, though. This bin has enough room for 30- to 39-gallon trash bags, too. The can also includes a separate removable plastic liner for trash bags keeping any mess to a minimum. Keter Large Outdoor Trash Can: $79.96

2. Rubbermaid Brute Trash Can A good trash can doesn’t need any fancy frills. In fact, a good trash can just needs to do the job, and few are better at that than this model from Rubbermaid. Made from low-density polyethylene, this model is both rugged and lightweight, but it’s the details that really put this can at the top. These include integrated cinches so you don’t have to worry about tying off the bag and an easy-to-lift lower handle. Furthermore, the can comes in eight different colorful hues so it’ll blend in with any house. Rubbermaid Brute Trash Can: $24.14

3. Suncast Hideaway Can Some trash cans are so ugly that you can’t help notice them. Suncast’s is the opposite. It has a nice rattan design that’s so subtle you just might forget it’s there. Despite its faux-woven design, its plastic construction means it can withstand the elements and is easy to clean should you’re bag spring a leak. At 30 gallons, it’s far from the largest can on this list but it should still have more than enough room. Suncast Hideaway Can: $49.00