The Best Overnight Masks to Help You Wake Up Looking Fresh

No matter how tough you are, you need your beauty sleep. But it’s not just your mind and body that need that time to recover, it’s your skin, too. And if you want to wake up looking fresh faced, few things will help more than an overnight mask.

An overnight mask isn’t an actual mask. It’s a thick lotion, or gel that you apply to your face after you’ve washed up but before you’ve gone to bed. The idea is that the mask will work its magic, uninterrupted by light or movement, while you’re catching some z’s. Each mask will promise different results, but you’ll want to make sure it has both rejuvenating and moisturizing properties. From there, it’s about finding one that works with your skin type and that has an aroma and consistency you like.

If you want to knock out part of your grooming routine while you sleep, then there’s no better time to start using an overnight mask. Here are four of the best on Amazon.

1. Origins Drink Up-Intensive Overnight Mask If you have dry skin, then Origin’s overnight mask is the choice for you. Infused with Swiss glacier water, hyaluronic acid and avocado butter, it’s a mask that will have your skin feeling soft, smooth and hydrated when you wake up. Not only that, but the brand promises you’ll be feeling its effects for 72 hours after use. BUY NOW: $24.93

2. COSRX Ultimate Nourishing Overnight Spa Mask CORSX’s offering is perfect for anyone who sees overnight masks as a luxury they don’t need. That’s because this lotion, while excellent as an overnight mask, is just as useful as a cream or wash. Enriched with both rice extract and niacinamide, it’ll leave your skin feeling hydrated and rejuvenated, regardless of when and how you use it. It’s also quite efficient, as you only need to apply a pea-sized amount to start feeling its effects. BUY NOW: $15.79

3. Paula’s Choice Radiance Renewal Night Mask Find it tough to wake up in the morning? Paula’s Choice’s mask won’t make rising any easier, but no one will be the wiser. That’s because the brand’s lotion will leave your skin looking bright and fresh, no matter how you’re feeling underneath. What’s more, this arbutin- and niacinamide-enriched serum works with any type of skin, whether it’s dry, oily or blemish-prone. It’s also free of any fussy fragrances or parabens. BUY NOW: $36.00