The Best Oyster Knives to Shuck Your Shellfish

If you’re shucking an oyster, you’ll want to use a knife that’s sharp, stylish and sure to impress whoever you’re slurping with. You can’t be popping open the crown jewel of the sea with just any old blade. Not only does it cheapen the experience but it can also be quite dangerous. You need a specialized oyster knife.

These tough-as-nails, purpose-built tools typically feature a sturdy blade with a point at the tip and a non-slip handle that fits comfortably in your hand. With the right shucker, opening oysters becomes infinitely easier: You gently wiggle the sharp tip into the hinge, find that sweet spot and pop it open with a twist. Then, you run the blade along the top and bottom of the shell to detach the adductor muscle, get rid of any loose shell, and, presto, you’re oceanic snack is ready to eat.

Ready to give it a try? Here, four of the best oyster blades on Amazon to get you shucking like a true shellfish pro.

1. Ken Onion Brewshucker Oyster Knife When shucking away, an ice-cold beer is a must. Luckily this multipurpose oyster knife has a built-in bottle opener so you can sip while you shuck. Crafted from hardwearing stainless steel, the Brewshucker features an ultra-sharp blade and strong double-riveted handle with an ergonomic design for supreme comfort. The sturdy knife is resistant to rusting and corrosion and built to shuck for life. Pros: Since there are four knives in the pack, you can shuck with family or friends. Cons: You may not need all four knives that come in this set. BUY NOW: $119.95

2. Victorinox New Haven-Style Oyster Knife Victorinox is known the world over for its luxury Swiss Army Knives and showcases the same high level of craftsmanship with this oyster knife. The New Haven-style blade is made from solid carbon steel and features a hooked tip to allow you to open delicious oysters with ease. On top of that, the “super grip” handle is slip-resistant even when wet to keep you and your hands safe. Pros: It’s dishwasher safe which makes cleaning a breeze. Cons: With a 2.75-inch blade, the compact design could be a little too small for some. BUY NOW: $17.20

3. MOMONI Premium Oyster Knife For the shuckers with a refined sense of style, the MOMONI oyster knife is at once elegant and sturdy. It features a sleek non-slip wooden handle that fits neatly in your palm and won’t slide during use. But the real pièce de résistance is the blade. Thin yet tough, it can slip easily into the shell then leverage the oyster open within seconds. It also has the perfect amount of bend so it can delicately detach the oyster meat without damaging it. Pros: The two knives come packaged in a classy box and would make a great gift for the seafood lovers in your life. Cons: The wooden handle requires a little more care than stainless steel or silicone, and you may need to handwash. BUY NOW