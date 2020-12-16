The Best Paper Shredders for Your Home Office

It’s safe to assume that most of us aren’t harboring any Watergate-level sensitive material in our home offices. Still, even the most unassuming paperwork can do damage if it ends up in the wrong hands. In fact, it’s recommended that one shred all documents containing sensitive personal information, such as a bank statement, to safeguard against identity theft. That’s where a shredder comes in.

This nifty contraption was first manufactured in 1935 by Adolf Ehinger. It originally functioned more like a hand-crank pasta maker, but it’s come a long way since then. Today, shredders are fast, efficient and, most importantly, automatic.

Of course, there are a ton of different models on the market. Even Ehinger’s company is still manufacturing shredders. This makes choosing the right one a little overwhelming. To help you out, we’ve curated four of the the best paper shredders available on Amazon to make protecting your privacy easy.

1. Wolverine 18-Sheet Shredder Allow us to introduce you to the superhero of paper shredders from Wolverine. As its moniker implies, this heavy-duty machine features razor-sharp blades just like our favorite X-Men member and can shred up to 18 sheets of paper, along with CDs and credit cards. Equipped with a patented cooling system, it can run for 60 minutes straight without overheating. What’s more, it emits just 58 decibels while shredding which is about the same as a percolating coffee maker. The shredder is fitted to a 6-gallon waste bin that can be pulled out and emptied when necessary. It can also automatically detect and clear paper jams should they occur. Wolverine 18-Sheet Shredder: $249.99

2. Bonsaii Cross-Cut Shredder Bonsaii’s heavy-duty shredder very nearly earned the top spot on our list. Like Wolverine’s model, it features powerful blades that can turn 18 sheets of paper into tiny particles in a single pass. It is also fitted with a similar cooling system that means it can run continuously for an hour without burning out. As with our top pick, it is equipped with a 6-gallon waste bin and requires minimal emptying. It can also chew through credit cards if so desired. Where it does differ, however, is the noise output. This shredder produces 62 decibels which means it’s a little louder than Wolverine’s model but still plenty quiet. It’s a great pick for home offices. Bonsaii Cross-Cut Shredder: $189.99

3. Fellowes Powershred Shredder There are few things more infuriating than a shredder that consistently jams. Lucky for you, Fellowes has created an utter workhorse of a machine that it claims is 100 percent jam-proof. Not only that, it can power through 18 sheets of paper, as well as staples, credit cards, paper clips, CDs and DVDs. This shredder sports the largest pull-out bin on our list (9 gallons) and can churn through a lot of sensitive material before it requires emptying. It will also notify you via a LED light when it is full. The shredder can run for 30 minutes continuously and features nifty SafeSense technology to protect your hands while shredding. Fellowes Powershred Shredder: $268.99