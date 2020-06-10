The Best Pastry Blenders for Mixing Perfect Dough

Every craftsperson knows there are certain tools of the trade. And if you’re into baking pastries, one of the most important instruments you can have on hand is a pastry blender.

When you think of a blender, you probably envision a countertop appliance into which you pour ingredients and then mix. But that’s not a pastry blender. Instead, it’s a handheld cooking utensil that has a series of arched metal blades or wires. These strips allow you to “cut” up solid fats like butter or lard and then mix them into flour, resulting in a perfect, finely mixed dough. It can then then be shaped, prepared and put in the oven.

So regardless what kind of confections you’d like to make, be they sweet or savory, a pastry blender is going to make prep that much easier. Here are four of the very best you can purchase on Amazon.

1. Hulisen Pastry Scraper, Dough Blender and Biscuit Cutter Set As important as dough mixing is, it’s not the only part of the pastry-making process. Hulisen knows this, which is why they offer a set that includes a blender, a pastry scraper and a biscuit cutter set. The blender itself is a solid tool and has a comfortable non-slip grip, but you also get a scraper that’s perfect for measuring and cutting dough and other ingredients, plus a five-piece cutter set for making biscuits or cookies. It’s everything a baker could want. BUY NOW: $24.99

2. OXO Good Grips Bladed Dough Blender and Cutter There’s nothing particularly eye-catching about OXO’s pastry blender, but that’s not the point of any of the company’s reliable cooking utensils. Because while it may not have any fancy bells and whistles, this blender works like a charm. It has a strong, stainless-steel blade and a comfortable grip so that you can easily cut up butter and mix it with flour. It’s also more than sturdy enough to be tossed into the dishwasher when you need to clean it. BUY NOW: $12.99

3. Spring Chef Dough Blender Mixing pastry dough may look easy, but if you want it very finely mixed, that can take some real serious elbow grease. Spring Chef’s blender will make the job a little bit easier. Featuring durable, finely cut stainless-steel blades, it cuts butter and lard with ease. It also has an ultra-comfortable, easy-to-grip handle that makes it a breeze to mix your dough, no matter how long it takes. There’s also a larger-sized model, should you need one. BUY NOW: $11.97