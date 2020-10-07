The Best Patio Misting Systems for Cooling Down Your Backyard

You’ve got a full setup for an outdoor gathering. The food is ready and everything is in its place. There’s just one problem: it’s incredibly, swelteringly hot. But that’s one factor you can’t do anything about, right? Well, not quite. If you’re looking to enjoy any open-air festivities without getting overheated, try using a patio misting system.

These compact machines attach to a standard water hose and turn your normal flow of H20 into a fine mist that can reduce the ambient temperature of your patio, deck or other outdoor space by as much as 30 degrees. This means even parties held on the most stifling of days become noticeably more bearable and the same can be said of simply lounging as you watch the sunset on a particularly warm day.

Get the most out of your outdoor space and don’t stress about the heat again. Here, we’ve rounded up our four favorite misting systems available on Amazon to keep you refreshed.

1. Lasko 7050 Misto Outdoor Misting Fan When you’re looking to host an outdoor gathering, the weather is always a critical factor. While most of us keep our fingers crossed for clear skies, we also know that means we could bake in the sun as we go about our festivities. If that’s a concern, this compact machine is capable of cooling the ambient temperature in a given area by as much as 25 degrees. It has three speeds so you can keep things refreshed at an appropriate rate and even has a swiveling head with 90 degrees of motion to direct the output as you see fit. Lasko 7050 Misto Outdoor Misting Fan: $119.99

2. MistyMate Cool Patio Outdoor Misting Kit Unlike our top pick, this model has a different configuration that could prove especially useful depending on the situation. It opts for a hose-like structure rather than a centralized unit, which allows it to evenly disperse mist over large areas. Its slender profile is made from UV-resistant material so it can withstand regular use under the strong sun without issue. The other advantage of its snake-like silhouette is that, as opposed to units with a rigid housing, it can be suspended from above, which makes it great for installing in a greenhouse or hanging from a pergola over a grand patio setup. MistyMate Cool Patio Outdoor Misting Kit: $60.14

3. HOMENOTE Misting Cooling System Like our pick right above, this model has a hose-like design that’s flexible both in terms of structure and in terms of use. Measuring a full 59-feet long, it is fitted with brass nozzles and adapters to disperse its fine mist across your deck, garden or lawn. Not only does it immediately lower the temperature of the surrounding area, but it can also create an impromptu water park of sorts for children and families. Its tubing is UV-resistant to prevent undue deterioration caused by the sun’s rays. Hang yours over your deck so you can enjoy a temperate oasis as you relax by the pool. HOMENOTE Misting Cooling System: $49.99