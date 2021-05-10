The Best Patio Umbrellas for Protecting You From the Sun

Few things are nicer than spending a nice sunny day relaxing on your patio. But if it’s really bright, you might find yourself in need of some shade. On days like these, you’ll want a good patio umbrella or two.

A patio umbrella is basically a huge parasol that’s big enough to provide shade for a number of people sitting underneath it. Most are fixed to the top of a long pole that goes through the center of a patio table, while others feature a movable base so they can be shifted around easily. When it comes to picking one, you’ll want to consider factors like size, durability, weather-resistance, and, of course, design. Though you may not be able to see it when you’re sitting beneath the umbrella, a nice design can add some real style to your backyard setup.

If you have a patio that gets too much sun, a patio umbrella is a must-have. Here are four of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. Blissun Outdoor Market Patio Umbrella Patio Umbrellas don’t have to be fancy, they just have to work. And few work as well as this model from Blissun. The brand’s study umbrella has a crank mechanism that makes it easy to open and close. When fully open it offers 9 feet worth of shade. And while the company was definitely more focused on function than form, a wide range of color options ensure it looks pretty good, too. Blissun Outdoor Market Patio Umbrella: $48.99

2. Sunnyglade Solar LED Lighted Patio Umbrella Patio umbrellas are supposed to provide shade from the sun, but this model from Sunnyglade will also provide light. The 9-foot umbrella is lined with strips of solar-powered lights that will provide as much light as you want once the sun goes down. There’s more to the umbrella than this nifty feature, though. It also features a crank that makes it easy to use, is durable and comes in a number of eye-catching colors. Sunnyglade Solar LED Lighted Patio Umbrella: $71.99

3. Best Choice Products Offset Hanging Market Patio Umbrella Most patio umbrellas are designed to be placed through the center of your patio table. Not Best Choice Products’s model, though. Instead, it features an offset design that provides shade to anything it’s placed beside. That design makes it easy to move around since you don’t have to pull it out of a patio table every time you want to reposition it. But the unique design isn’t all this umbrella has to offer. It also offers 10 feet worth of shade, more than any other option on this list. Best Choice Products Offset Hanging Market Patio…: $89.99