The Best Peelers for Skinning Potatoes, Carrots, Citrus and More

The humble veggie peeler has been helping with kitchen prep for nearly three-quarters of a century. It was invented by Swiss soldier Alfred Neweczerzal, who, after peeling tons of potatoes during the World War II, was inspired to create a tool to help with the mundane task. Thanks to good old Alfie, most of us don’t have to deal with removing vegetable skin slowly (and dangerously) with a paring knife, we can use a dedicated peeler instead.

Today’s designs don’t vary a great deal from Neweczerzal’s original “Zena Rex vegetable peeler”—thanks to all of his experience, he pretty much nailed the brief—but there have been some modern improvements in terms of performance and comfort. For instance, some peelers now have serrated and julienne blades to deliver different types of peels or ergonomic handles to prevent sore wrists. And since you likely use this tool on a regular basis, it’s worthwhile investing in a top-of-the-line design. Here, four of the best veggies peelers on Amazon that will make easy work of that bag of potatoes.

1. Mueller 4-in-1 Vegetable Peeler Mueller’s vegetable peeler truly is a jack of all trades. The nifty four-in-one design doesn’t just have a blade to peel potatoes, it also has a julienne blade to use on carrots, a serrated blade to use on soft fruits and a special corn stripper. On top of that, it features a sharp point for piercing citrus skin and a hook-shaped potato eye remover. The blades are forged from hardwearing stainless steel, which won’t rust or wear out even if you have something to peel every other day. It’s fitted with a non-slip plastic handle—ergonomically designed, of course—that features a special silicone thumb grip for extra support. BUY NOW: $7.99

2. KitchenAid Classic Euro Peeler KitchenAid’s streamlined, colorful designs are known the world over and for good reason: they deliver. This vegetable peeler is equal parts stylish and practical and will make easy work of kitchen prep. Like Spring Chef’s model, it features a swivel head to maneuver around fruits and veggies. The blades, meanwhile, are constructed from durable high-carbon stainless steel and will withstand a lifetime of daily use. The peeler measures 7.5 inches in length and its compact size makes it a cinch to store. Best of all, the whole design, including the ergonomic handle, is finished in a striking aqua hue that will stand out in any kitchen. BUY NOW: $10.99

3. Joseph Joseph Rotary Vegetable Peeler Joseph Joseph’s compact vegetable peeler eschews the traditional peeler shape in favor of a clever circular form. This means you can flick between three different stainless steel blades by simply twisting the dial. There’s a standard blade for peeling potatoes and carrots, a serrated blade that’s perfect for tomatoes and kiwis, and a julienne blade which can produce matchstick-sized strips out of pretty much any fruit or vegetable. Affixed to the side, you’ll find a potato eye remover that can get rid of any unfavorable parts on your spuds. The peeler is designed for both right- and left-handed people and can be taken apart and thrown in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. BUY NOW: $13.00