The Best Pellet Grills to Give Your BBQ Delicious, Smoky Flavor

Pellet grills have taken the barbecue world by storm. The versatile outdoor cooker combines all the best parts of regular grills, ovens and smokers to create the perfect environment to cook your meat and veggies.

Just like an oven, pellet grills allow you to precisely control temperature with a digital display or dial. This gives you the flexibility to cook either low and slow or searing hot in a range that typically spans from 180 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. On top of that, since the grill is fueled by hardwood pellets, everything gets infused with a delicious smoky flavor.

So, how does it actually work? Wood pellets are fed into the cooking chamber by an auger that is powered by electricity. Through combustion, the wood pellets ignite and gradually heat the chamber. Air is then added by the intake fans to help the heat and smoke disperse throughout the cooking area. The end result is a smoky inferno that will cook fish, steak, roasted veggies and more to perfection while imparting stacks of flavor.

Here, four of the best pellet grills on Amazon that will help you cook your best barbecue yet.

1. Asmoke Wood Pellet Grill Consistency is key when cooking meat and Asmoke’s pellet grill delivers just that. The precise design uses special heating fans to maintain a constant temperature within a range of 10 degrees. It’s also fitted with a meat probe to ensure every cut is cooked to perfection. Furthermore, it promises versatility. The grill can carry out no less than eight different tasks, including barbecuing, baking, roasting, braising, smoking, searing, broiling and char grilling. Crafted from heavy-duty steel, the grill features 700 square inches of cooking space and a hopper that can hold nearly 26 pounds of wood pellets. It also features a innovative auto pellet feed system to get the wood where you need it and an easy-to-read LCD that displays the real-time temperature. Asmoke Wood Pellet Grill: $497.57

2. Camp Chef SmokePro Wood Pellet Grill If you are planning to cook in large quantities, Camp Chef’s pellet grill should be your go-to. The seemingly compact design packs more than 800 inches of cooking space and is perfect if you’re hosting large parties or family gatherings. Featuring two fully adjustable shelves, the grill can barbecue, roast, braise and smoke. It also features a special PID controller that allows you to determine the exact level of smoke and two stainless steel meat probes that show the internal temperature of your meat. You can choose to sear your steaks with the direct flame more or opt for a convection style of cooking. Whatever you choose, prepare yourself for incredible smoky flavor. Camp Chef SmokePro Wood Pellet Grill: $1,289.55

3. Z Grills Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker Much like the aforementioned Asmoke design, Z Grills wood pellet grill packs eight different functions and promises to cook meat consistently. It too offers 700 square inches of grilling space and is dead easy to use even for beginners. It features an auto-start ignition, real-time LED temperature display and auto temperature control for truly precise cooking. The grill automatically adds pellets as needed to regulate the temperature to stay within 10 degrees of the set temperature, which can sit between 180 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit. If you’re splitting hairs between the two models, this grill is finished in a chic all-black colorway and may be a little more subdued in the yard. Z Grills Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker: $455.55