The Best Pepper Mills to Make Sure Your Food Is Perfectly Seasoned

Chances are that while pepper is most likely a fixture of your kitchen or dining table, it’s not something you think about all that much. The same goes for whatever you use to sprinkle the seasoning. But that doesn’t make a proper pepper mill any less important.

Sure, a plain old shaker may be most convenient, but if you want the flavor you add to your food to taste as fresh and delicious as possible, you’re going to want to use a pepper mill (or as they’re sometimes called, a grinder). The device usually features a compartment that you pour peppercorns into before rotating the top or giving the handle a twist. Once you’ve given the device a few rotations and the peppercorns are ground up, you’ll have a fine pepper that can be sprinkled over whichever dish needs it.

If you’re serious about the flavor of your food, then you’re going to want to invest in a pepper mill. Here are four of the very best on Amazon.

1. Cole & Mason Capstan Pepper Grinder Pepper mills don’t come much more elegant than Cole & Mason’s offering. The company’s device features a refined design that’s equal parts classic and modern. But the real highlight of this mill is a precision-cut mechanism that functions smoothly with every single twist. Some may wish it had more than two coarseness options, but it’s doubtful anyone will remember this small sticking point once they start using the device to season their food. BUY NOW: $29.99

2. Peugeot Paris Chef Pepper Mill Peugot’s pepper mill looks exactly like one you’d see in a Hollywood classic or period piece. But thanks to its brushed stainless-steel finish, it looks more regal than old fashioned. While shaker’s design will turn heads, its performance is even more impressive. The French-made mill features a mechanism with a helix-shaped double row of teeth that helps crack each peppercorn before it’s ground up. This feature can also be adjusted so that you end up with either a very fine powder or a coarse pepper to sprinkle on your meal. BUY NOW: $49.00

3. OXO Good Grips Pepper Grinder OXO’s pepper mill has a sleek design that seamlessly blends in any modern home. And unlike other grinders, it looks at home in both the kitchen and dining room. Featuring stainless steel and acrylic construction, the tool’s ceramic grinding mechanism has four different settings, ranging from fine powder to thick flakes. It also has a soft, non-stick grip that makes it easy to handle and ensures it won’t scratch whatever surface you place it on. BUY NOW: $24.99