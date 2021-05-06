The Best Picnic Baskets for Your Next Outdoor Feast

The picnic basket is the centerpiece of any picnic. Not only is it an effective way to carry and store your favorite gourmet goodies, but it also acts as a charming focal point for the outdoor gathering. Woven baskets have existed in some form or another for many centuries, but the modern designs have many elaborate design flourishes and can hold way more than just food.

Nowadays, the very best picnic baskets include special pockets to accommodate glasses, cutlery, plates and bowls. Some designs also feature insulated compartments to keep drinks cold and food hot. Naturally, there’s also a spot for the requisite picnic blanket. This means you’ll have everything you need for alfresco dining at your fingertips.

To ensure your next picnic is a success, we’ve selected four of the best picnic baskets currently available on Amazon that promise to carry everything you need.

1. G Good Gain Willow Picnic Basket G Good Gain’s picnic basket is, quite simply, the crème de la crème. Crafted from high-quality willow, it’s plenty durable and can easily carry food for two. It also features everything but the kitchen sink inside, including two sets of stainless steel cutlery (knife, fork and spoon), a pair of porcelain plates, two wine glasses, two linen napkins and a bottle opener. It’s also the only basket on this list to feature an insulated cooler compartment that can keep your food or drinks warm or cold for up to four hours. Just grab your partner and you’re good to go. G Good Gain Willow Picnic Basket: $71.99

2. Picnic Time Piccadilly Willow Picnic Basket Picnic Time has doubled down on English charm with its Piccadilly picnic basket. Like our top pick, it’s made from durable handwoven willow. It’s also jam-packed with all the requisite dinnerware, which is conveniently crafted out of plastic to prevent breakage. Perfect for a couple, the basket includes two melamine plates, two acrylic wine glasses, flatware, and a corkscrew. All of the accessories are secured with premium leatherette straps that compliment the red gingham interior. This basket is sure to add a touch of romance to any picnic. Picnic Time Piccadilly Willow Picnic Basket: $77.99

3. Picnic Time Country Picnic Basket Sometimes simple is better. That’s certainly true of Picnic Time’s country picnic basket. Crafted from hand-woven willow, it eschews all the tools and utensils in favor of more space. This means you can pack it with whatever you please. It also features a dual-entry lid that doubles as a makeshift table for food and drinks. Arguably its best feature, however, is its classic country aesthetic that recalls Dorothy’s basket from The Wizard of Oz. This basket will see you down any yellow brick road. Picnic Time Country Picnic Basket: $54.99