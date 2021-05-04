The Best Picnic Tables to Host Your Cookouts and Family Gatherings

Alfresco dining is great fun no matter where you eat, but it can be elevated, quite literally, with a high-quality picnic table. As its moniker implies, this versatile piece of furniture can be added to a backyard, balcony or patio to accommodate picnics, cookouts or dinners with your family and friends.

Picnic tables come in all shapes and sizes. They’re typically crafted from solid wood, heavy-duty plastic or metal and each material comes with its own pros and cons. Timber, for instance, requires a little more maintenance but is easily the most elegant finish. Metal and plastic models, meanwhile, are durable but less stylish. Another aspect to consider is the table’s ability to fold up and pack away neatly. This means you can take the table with you on trips to the park or store it discreetly when winter comes. In the end, of course, it all comes down to personal taste.

Here, we’ve selected four of the best picnic tables available on Amazon to add to your outdoor area.

1. Best Choice Outdoor Wooden Picnic Table Crafted from weather-resistant, all-natural wood, Best Choice’s picnic table can withstand the elements and look good doing so. The stylish-yet-durable design can comfortably seat six across three benches. It also has a hole in the center of the table which can be used to hold a patio umbrella to create shade from UV rays. The wood has a blonde finish that can also be painted if so desired. This means the table can be tailored to suit any backyard or patio. Best Choice Outdoor Wooden Picnic Table: $444.99

2. Lifetime Folding Picnic Table What Lifetime’s picnic table lacks in looks it makes up for in strength and longevity. The tabletop is made from high-density polyethylene (plastic) that is coated in a special all-weather finish which will not crack, chip, rust or peel. It’s also stain resistant and wipes clean with minimal effort. The legs, meanwhile, are crafted from hardwearing metal that gives the eight-seater the ability to hold a total of 900 pounds. And thanks to its clever foldable design, it can also be packed away neatly when not in use. Lifetime Folding Picnic Table: $383.64

3. 2x4basics Custom Picnic Table Kit Perfect for budding DIYers, this straightforward kit lets you build your very own custom picnic table in less than one hour. All you’ll need is some of the brand’s lumber, plus a screwdriver, wrench and saw. Since you’re handcrafting this table, you can tweak the layout and size to suit your taste and outdoor space. What’s more, your new creation will give you bragging rights at your next gathering with family or friends. 2x4basics Custom Picnic Table Kit: $94.99