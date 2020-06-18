The Best Pie Pans for Baking Sweet and Savory Pastries

Whether as a celebratory treat or as dessert after a big meal, most everyone loves a good pie. In fact, the dish is such a beloved staple in the states, that there’s the old saying “as American as apple pie.” It’s easy to make, too—if you have the right tools. Most importantly, you’ll need a good dough for the crust, a filling and a pie pan to hold it all together.

Despite the saying, apple pie wasn’t always so American. In fact, it was a culinary fixture for hundreds of years before making its way across the Atlantic. In medieval England, pies were “pyes,” and were filled with meat instead of sweets like apples or cherries. It wasn’t until the early 1800s when things like pumpkin pie were adopted in America. Regardless of which you prefer, you’ll need a pan that’s both durable and easy on the eyes, as you’ll often be taking the pie straight from the oven to the dinner table.

So, whether you prefer apple or a pumpkin pie, or even something a bit more savory, you’ll need a reliable pan to get the job done. Here are four of the best on Amazon.

1. Emile Henry Pie Dish All of Emile Henry’s cookware is made by hand in France—its pie pan is crafted with Burgundy clay, so it has superior heat retention and diffusion properties. The ceramic glaze is extremely scratch resistant, so the dish won’t weather over time, and it can be used to make a myriad of different meals and desserts. Its high quality also means it can withstand temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, so it’s a suitably versatile instrument that you’ll want to have around the kitchen. And if you’d prefer a different hue, the pan comes in a handful of other color options. BUY NOW: $39.95

2. Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Pie Pan Le Creuset is known for making stylish cookware that lasts, and its pie pan is no different. This stoneware dish is incredibly dense, so it will resist scratches and dents and can deal with temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. The high-quality materials also mean that the pan won’t easily absorb moisture, which can otherwise lead to cracking and rippling. Its a worthy tool that you’ll want to keep around, too, as it evenly distributes heat throughout the pie and retains heat so that it will stay warm during serving. And if red isn’t your thing, it comes in a range of other colors as well. BUY NOW: $39.95

3. KOOV Ceramic Pie Pan Few pie pans are as good looking as this one from KOOV. The ceramic dish can withstand temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and is safe to put in the microwave, refrigerator or dishwasher—the latter of which will make cleaning a breeze. Keep in mind, though, that you can’t use it over a direct flame, though its surface is scratch-resistant and will keep the cool blue glaze looking great for years to come. You may even choose to use it for more than just apple pie, since it’s such an elegant display. BUY NOW: $22.99