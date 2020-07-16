The Best Pinot Noir Glasses for Enhancing Your Wine

As any wine enthusiast will tell you, picking the right glassware matters. That’s doubly true of Pinot Noir, which benefits from a glass with a wider bowl that’s narrower at the top. This construction effectively traps the aroma of the red varietal, making it much more enjoyable to drink.

Pinot Noir comes from the French words for “pine” and “black,” which references the grape’s clustered, pine cone-like bunches. The wine was first made in Burgundy, and many posit that the best Pinot Noir is still produced there. The catch? The Pinot Noir grape is notoriously difficult to grow, so the wine has become something of a holy grail item among wine snobs. The movie Sideways, which follows one such wine snob and his journey through wine country, only encouraged many to further pursue excellent Pinot.

One thing is clear: Notoriously complex, the best Pinots taste even more thrilling when served in the right glass. Here are four of the best on Amazon.

1. Riedel Burgundy Grand Cru Wine Glass When it comes to wine glasses, it doesn’t get much better than Riedel. The Austrian manufacturer has been making perfect matches of glassware and wine for centuries now, and their set of two Pinot Noir glasses is no exception. The handmade crystal glasses are made with large bowls, which allows the bouquet to develop, and a flare that directs the flavors to the front palate. Pinot Noir doesn’t get much better than this. BUY NOW: $125.00

2. Schott Zwiesel Burgundy Red Wine Glass One of the biggest concerns with glassware, obviously, is breakage. Schott Zwiesel’s set of Pinot Noir glasses all but solves that problem, as the six pieces are made with of a sturdy non-lead crystal that’s infused with titanium and zirconium oxide to make it more resistant. As a result, the glasses are also dishwasher safe—so clean up after a wine tasting will be a cinch. BUY NOW: $59.95

3. Zalto Burgundy Wine Glass Obviously, not all wine glasses should look the same—their varying size is what helps make different wine varietals pop. But Zelto Denk’Art’s set of six glasses really stands out for its smooth lines and artistic elements. The shape of the glasses was inspired by the earth tilting on its axis, a muse that gives each some real flare. They’re also designed with Pinot Noir in mind, incorporating round bowls and a narrow rim that increases the aromatics. BUY NOW: $360.00