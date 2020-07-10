The Best Pint Glasses for Every Kind of Beer

There’s nothing quite like a tall glass of ice-cold brew. Whether you’re relaxing with friends at the end of a long week or enjoying a lager while barbecuing over a holiday weekend, it just seems to suit so many occasions. But what kind of glass are you sipping from? While you could drink from any old one, why not try something made just for your favorite beer: a pint glass.

Usually crafted from weighty, clear glass, a pint glass has a stripped-back silhouette that doesn’t get in the way of drinking a given ale. It has a wide mouth and tapers gently toward the base without any extraneous details. The thickness of its walls means that you can place it in the fridge or freezer ahead of time to keep your beverage perfectly chilled.

Filtering through so many different models can make one’s head spin. Fortunately, we’ve done the legwork and curated a list of our top four picks from Amazon so you can crack open a cold one in style.

1. Modvera Drinkware Beer Pint Glass Set Coming in a set of six, these pint glasses are minimal, functional and timeless pieces of glassware. Created with a stackable design, you’ll never have to worry about having enough space in the cupboard and their thick glass resists breakage. Plus, their density means they’ll help keep your drink chilled even when enjoying an IPA outside on a warm afternoon. Even if you’re not looking to recreate a pub in your home, these are great all-rounders which can be used for everything from water to milk to juice. BUY NOW: $22.95

2. Light In The Dark Premium Pint Glasses If you’ve taken the time to pick up a premium beer from your favorite microbrewery, the last thing you want is an accidental spill of the golden liquid. Luckily, this set of six glasses all comes with heavy bases that minimize the risk of toppling over. That plus their sturdy weight means they can withstand regular handling without fear of easy breakage all while staying chilled. They all sport a classic silhouette that has a relatively wide top which tapers to a smaller base. Able to hold a full 16 ounces of liquid, they should be roomy enough to enjoy a range of different brews. BUY NOW: $20.50

3. Real Deal Steel Stainless Steel Pint Glasses Unique on our list, this set of glasses is not made from glass at all, instead opting for stainless steel construction. Not only does this make them significantly more difficult to break, but it also allows for an insulated, double-walled design that helps keep drinks hot or cold. Complete with four glasses, this is a perfect choice for taking on a tailgate cookout or camping trip for the family. And transporting them is just as easy as storing them in the cupboard thanks to their stackable design. Featuring a lipless rim, they don’t harbor any grime and are easy to clean after every use. BUY NOW: $49.99