The Best Pizza Cutters for Getting That Perfect Slice

If there’s one thing that cooking shows have taught us over the last couple decades, it’s that presentation is a vital part of the culinary process. Sure, the ingredients may be what makes a dish taste good or bad, but presentation can take it to the next level.

This even applies to pizza. There are also few sights more appetizing to a foodie than a perfectly cut slice. And with at-home pizza ovens making it easier than ever to turn your kitchen into a bona fide pizzeria, you’re going to want to make sure your pie (and slices) looks the part. Unfortunately, the knives you already own probably aren’t going to cut it (pun intended). You’re going to need something that’s specifically designed for the job.

Whether it’s a traditional blade, a mezzaluna or a knife, there’s a variety of cutters out there to divide your pie into mouth-watering slices. Here are four of the best.

1. Reinhoffer Mezzaluna Knife and Pizza Cutter Rocker If you want long, evenly cut slices, then you’re going to want to invest in a mezzaluna. With a few quick rocking motions you’ll have neatly cleaved your pizza in half—you can continue the simple process until you’ve reached the desired number of slices. And while this high-carbon, stainless-steel version can also dice vegetables and herbs, it was designed to specifically handle pizza and all the meat and cheese it’s topped with. It’s also one of the safest pizza cutters you’ll find, as it’s almost impossible to cut yourself when both hands are on the handles. Pros: A safe-to-use mezzaluna that makes precision cutting easy. Cons: Takes up more space than your average pizza cutter. BUY NOW: $45.97

2. Rösle Stainless Round-Handle Pizza Cutter There’s a reason why pizzerias use traditional, no-frills pizza cutters. They just work. Apply some pressure, run it across the pie a few times and—voila!—you have slices. This cutter, which was designed in Germany, has a 2.7-inch cutting wheel made from 18/10 stainless steel that can cleanly cut through pizza without damaging the toppings. It also comes with a lifetime warranty and can be easily tossed into the dishwasher. Pros: A straightforward pizza cutter that’s easy to use. Cons: Classic design means it lacks some pizzazz. BUY NOW: $23.44

3. American Metalcraft Pizza Knife with Double Handles Sometimes you’re in a rush and you don’t have time to neatly slice your pizza. That’s when you’ll want a cutting knife like this two-handed slicer. Its 18-inch, stainless-steel blade is perfect for cutting extra-large slices (as well as raw vegetables). And while it will certainly save you time, its double-handled design ensures that sure you’ll do so safely. It’s easy to clean, too, as you can put it in the dishwasher without a worry. Pros: An extra-long, two-handled knife for chopping pizza and vegetables. Cons: Not the best choice if space is at a premium. BUY NOW: $21.98