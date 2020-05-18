The Best Pizza Stones for Baking Brick Oven-Quality Pies

Making your own pizza is fun, but let’s face it: It’s hard to bake a pie as tasty as the one served at your favorite pizzeria. Conventional ovens don’t have the same capabilities as a brick oven, so the results often end up soggy. That or they have a nice, crispy crust, but the toppings in the center are overcooked.

To really emulate restaurant-quality pizza, you’ll need a pizza stone. It may seem too simple a solution, but placing your pizza on a large stone in the oven will help immensely. That’s because the stone stores and distributes heat better than metal or glass, so your pizza will be cooked evenly—and crispy where you want it. Just don’t forget to apply some flour or corn meal to the surface beforehand—otherwise, food might stick.

These stones aren’t solely for pizza either. A good one can be used to bake other foods, like cookies or bread. No matter what you use it for, a pizza stone will ensure your baked goods are consistently delicious. Here are four of the best.

1. Solido Pizza Stone When it comes to pizza stones, most have similarly spare design. Not Solido’s stone, which has a spiral design on the bottom that directs heat so the pizza cooks faster. It also has feet that keep the stone balanced. Use it to bake other things, like bread, to really get the most out of it. Pros: Innovative design elements make the heating process even more efficient. Cons: Not as much surface area as other stones. BUY NOW: $58.99

2. Weber BBQ Pizza Stone If you’re planning a backyard barbecue anytime soon and want to serve up some fresh-off-the-grill pizza, then Weber’s stone is the ticket. The handles on either side make it easy to transport the pizza, and the cordierite stone ensures every pie is just the right amount of crispy. It’s like having a brick oven in your own backyard. Pros: Easy to transport from the grill to the table. Cons: Though it may fit some ovens, it’s best suited for the grill. BUY NOW: $44.99

3. SourDough Breads Baking Stone SourDough Breads’ stone is 15 x 20 inches, so it can fit more than just one personal pizza. In fact, its larger size mean that it’s one of the most versatile stones out there, as it’s able to cook up cakes, cookies, breads and more in addition to pizza. It’s made of Fibrament-D, a substance that’s a blend of conducive raw materials, so it’s able to quickly and evenly heat up your food. Pros: Size means it can accommodate many different baked goods. Cons: May be too large for some ovens. BUY NOW: $109.99