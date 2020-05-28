The Best Plastic Spatulas for Flipping Pancakes, Eggs and More

Spatulas are an essential tool in any kitchen. A good one will lift and flip foods from pans and trays with ease, and is heat resistant enough to endure incredibly high temperatures. But different spatulas have different strengths and weaknesses. It’s very important to have a plastic spatula, as they’re less likely to scratch pans than their metal counterparts.

Plastic spatulas are especially essential if you’re working with nonstick pans, as a more durable material will cause the cookware’s coating to scratch. They’re also lighter than metal spatulas, so they’re easier to maneuver. These spatulas aren’t always completely made of plastic, either. Some have stainless-steel handles that promise a tighter grip. Just watch out for the length of the handle and the thickness of the spatula component itself. The former will determine how close you’ll have to get to the stove, while the latter will determine if you’re able to flip more fragile foods like pancakes.

Ready to invest in a set of plastic spatulas for your kitchen? Here are four of the best to consider.

1. KitchenAid Nylon Short Turner If you’re looking to cook pancakes or another thin, fragile food for the first time, then you’ll want to have KitchenAid’s spatula on hand. Made of a nylon material, the flipper can withstand temps up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Its handle, meanwhile, is shorter than many other spatulas, which gives the user a greater sense of control over what they’re flipping. Pros: An easy-to-use plastic spatula that’s great for beginners. Cons: Shorter handle means you’ll have to get closer to the stove. BUY NOW: $5.99

2. Westmark Thermoplastic Spatula If you’re cooking burgers for a large group and want a spatula that will be comfortable to hold even after you’ve spent all night using it, then Westmark’s flipper is for you. Its handle is ergonomically designed with a soft touch grip that promises to be both efficient and comfy. The spatula itself is made of polyamide, which can resist heats of up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit. Pros: A heat-resistant spatula that’s engineered for comfort. Cons: Isn’t angled like other spatulas, so the shape won’t work for everyone. BUY NOW: $7.00

3. Home Hero Nylon Spatula Not every plastic spatula has to be completely made of a single material. Home Hero’s benefits from a stainless-steel handle that’s more durable and easier to hold with wet hands. The head, meanwhile, is made of nylon, so it won’t risk scratching any of your pricier pans. Pros: Stainless-steel handle will last longer than plastic. Cons: The industrial design may not be for everyone. BUY NOW: $6.99