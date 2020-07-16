The Best Poco Grande Glasses for Piña Coladas, Hurricanes and More

The poco grande glass, also known as a piña colada glass, is basically a big-bowled highball that looks exactly like the tropical drink emoji. They represent the spirit of unrestrained fun and are commonly used for classic party tipples, like frozen margaritas and piña coladas.

Similar to the hurricane glass, it has a fun fluted bowl but is slightly smaller in size. Each glass typically holds about 12 oz of liquid and looks best when adorned with a paper parasol, pineapple wedge or maraschino cherry. Their tall design allows for a good balance of ice, spirits and mixers, while also giving you ample space to stir your tipple.

Of course, there are countless designs on the market, and picking the perfect glass can be a task and a half. To help out, we’ve curated four of the best poco grande glasses on Amazon that promise to bring the party next cocktail hour.

1. Bormioli Rocco Pina Colada Glass Set If you really like piña coladas, Bormioli Rocco’s poco grande glasses are for you. By far the biggest on our list, each glass can hold up to 17 oz of liquid. That means you’ll seldom have to refill. Each glass is crafted in Italy from premium lead-free glass and has a short stem and weighted bottom to prevent breakage. With a classic tulip-shaped bowl, they’re also a pleasure to look at and feel great in the hand. The four-piece set is plenty durable and can be popped in the dishwasher for quick and easy cleaning. BUY NOW: $29.99

2. Epure Pina Colada Glass Set With more than 30 years of experience, Epure Glass is adept at delivering stylish and durable glassware. Case in point: this impeccably made quartet that will elevate any home bar with its elegance. With a traditional fluted silhouette, each glass is made from the finest glass for true clarity and brilliance. They feature a short curved stem that promises a comfortable grip and pleasant drinking experience. Each glass can hold 15.5 oz and do not shatter easily if handled with gusto. BUY NOW: $19.99

3. Pasabache Hurricane Cocktail Glasses If your planning on hosting a piña colada party, best invest in Pasabache’s 12-piece set. Each tumbler is made from tempered glass which is five times tougher than regular glass and strong enough to withstand even the rowdiest of gatherings. It’s also thermal shock resistant and able to cope with fluctuations in temperature up to 275 degrees Fahrenheit. Design-wise, the glass eschews the traditional bulbous bottom for a more understated pear shape and is decidedly tasteful. Measuring 14 inches high, each glass can hold up to 13 oz of party juice. BUY NOW: $60.99