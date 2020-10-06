The Best Podcast Microphone for Recording Crystal-Clear Audio

Unless you have “muted” all things pop culture, you’ve likely heard of the podcast. The art form gained momentum in the mid-2000s on account of its intimate, raw and relatable style. Experts and novices alike have jumped aboard the podcasting train and, today, experts estimate there are more than 1 million active podcasts out there in the atmosphere. But if you’re interested in recording your own, you’ll need a top-flight microphone.

Podcasting microphones are designed to capture rich and clear vocals without any distracting background noise. This means even if you’re a first-timer that’s recording solo, you’ll still sound like a seasoned pro. USB condenser mics are arguably the best for beginners as they capture voice clearly and connect straight to your laptop or computer to make plug-and-play recording super easy.

Below, we’ve curated four of the best podcast microphones available on Amazon to help you get into the podcasting game.

1. Bonke USB Condenser Podcast Microphone Bonke’s condenser microphone is designed for podcasters who prefer to make adjustments on the fly. It features special turning knobs that allow you to adjust the volume and echo directly on the mic. This means you don’t even have to bother with any complex software to get better audio—you can just plug and play to start your first podcast. The microphone itself is fitted with a professional sound chipset and soundproof cotton to ensure your vocals are captured clearly. It also features a durable steel arm that can be maneuvered a full 360-degrees to match any type of working position.

2. Uhuru USB Condenser Podcast Microphone Designed for the most discerning of audio aficionados, Uhuru’s condenser microphone is fitted with the most advanced chipset on the market. It offers a sampling rate up to 192KHz/24bit, whereas most other mics rate only up to 48kHZ/24bit. This means it is able to capture clearer, smoother and flatter vocals. The mic’s cardioid pattern design enables it to effectively cancel background noise, while the double-pop filter and windscreen ensure you record clearer sound. For example, when saying “b, p or f” there is no jarring pop. It also features a sturdy steel scissor arm that can be adjusted to the height you need. Uhuru USB Condenser Podcast Microphone: $59.99

3. Sudotack USB Condenser Podcast Microphone Like the aforementioned Uhuru mic, Sudotack’s condenser microphone gives budding podcasters a sampling rate up to 192KHz/24bit for crystal-clear recordings. It also features a cardioid pickup pattern to reduce unwanted background noise and a spate of other noise elimination accessories, including a pop filter and anti-wind foam cap. It’s also fully compatible with most mainstream operating systems, like Windows and Mac. You simply plug the USB mic into your computer’s port and you’re good to go. In lieu of the scissor arms that appear on our first two mics, this design sports a stand, table clamp and shock mount to keep it still and minimize annoying vibrations. Sudotack USB Condenser Podcast Microphone: $56.09