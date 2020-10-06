The Best Podcast Microphone for Recording Crystal-Clear Audio

Unless you have “muted” all things pop culture, you’ve likely heard of the podcast. The art form gained momentum in the mid-2000s on account of its intimate, raw and relatable style. Experts and novices alike have jumped aboard the podcasting train and, today, experts estimate there are more than 1 million active podcasts out there in the atmosphere. But if you’re interested in recording your own, you’ll need a top-flight microphone.
Podcasting microphones are designed to capture rich and clear vocals without any distracting background noise. This means even if you’re a first-timer that’s recording solo, you’ll still sound like a seasoned pro. USB condenser mics are arguably the best for beginners as they capture voice clearly and connect straight to your laptop or computer to make plug-and-play recording super easy.
Below, we’ve curated four of the best podcast microphones available on Amazon to help you get into the podcasting game.
1. Bonke USB Condenser Podcast Microphone
Bonke’s condenser microphone is designed for podcasters who prefer to make adjustments on the fly. It features special turning knobs that allow you to adjust the volume and echo directly on the mic. This means you don’t even have to bother with any complex software to get better audio—you can just plug and play to start your first podcast. The microphone itself is fitted with a professional sound chipset and soundproof cotton to ensure your vocals are captured clearly. It also features a durable steel arm that can be maneuvered a full 360-degrees to match any type of working position.
2. Uhuru USB Condenser Podcast Microphone
Designed for the most discerning of audio aficionados, Uhuru’s condenser microphone is fitted with the most advanced chipset on the market. It offers a sampling rate up to 192KHz/24bit, whereas most other mics rate only up to 48kHZ/24bit. This means it is able to capture clearer, smoother and flatter vocals. The mic’s cardioid pattern design enables it to effectively cancel background noise, while the double-pop filter and windscreen ensure you record clearer sound. For example, when saying “b, p or f” there is no jarring pop. It also features a sturdy steel scissor arm that can be adjusted to the height you need.
3. Sudotack USB Condenser Podcast Microphone
Like the aforementioned Uhuru mic, Sudotack’s condenser microphone gives budding podcasters a sampling rate up to 192KHz/24bit for crystal-clear recordings. It also features a cardioid pickup pattern to reduce unwanted background noise and a spate of other noise elimination accessories, including a pop filter and anti-wind foam cap. It’s also fully compatible with most mainstream operating systems, like Windows and Mac. You simply plug the USB mic into your computer’s port and you’re good to go. In lieu of the scissor arms that appear on our first two mics, this design sports a stand, table clamp and shock mount to keep it still and minimize annoying vibrations.
4. Fifine USB Condenser Podcast Microphone
Not all of us are going to become the next Joe Rogan or Ira Glass overnight. That’s why it’s best to start podcasting with a streamlined setup that won’t result in too many headaches. Perfect for the tech-averse, Fifine’s simple USB condenser mic can be set up quickly and easily with both Mac and Windows computers. It may not have a windscreen like the other models on our list, but the stereo microphone can still capture well-balanced vocals for podcasts, vlogs or live streams. It also has a volume dial on the mic itself, along with a quick mute function for direct sound control. The integrated desktop stand is made from die-cast zinc, while the mic features all-metal construction. This means this model is also plenty durable.