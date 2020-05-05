The Best Pomades to Keep Your Hair Styled All Day

If you’re struggling to style your hair, then it may be time to change up your routine. First and foremost, you’ll want a good pomade. Why? Pomade will give your hairstyle plenty of hold so that it won’t fall out during the day, like wax. And it won’t flake or make your hair feel hard as a rock either, like gels. It’s the best of both worlds.

It’s important, though, that you do your research first and get the right pomade for your hair type and style. Most pomades, for instance, are either oil- or water-based. Oil will give a higher shine and stronger hold, but water is easier to wash out and is better for your scalp. If you have thicker hair, then a stronger hold is what you want, but if you have finer hair, then a water-based option might do the trick.

Once you’ve found your pomade of choice, application is simple enough. Most pomades are best applied on damp, towel-dried hair. Start with a small, dime-sized amount, warm it up between your fingertips, and go to work. Start at the roots, and comb outwards. Add more if you need, but do so in small increments.

A good pomade can even be used to style your mustache or goatee. Here are four that will keep whatever hairstyle you’re rocking in place.

1. Aveda Brilliant Humectant Pomade If you’re going to be using product regularly, then you’ll want something that’s good for your hair. Aveda’s pomade does just that, adding moisture to your hair via its humectant-rich formula, while looking good and feeling healthy. And as a water-based pomade, it’s easy enough to wash out of your hair when you’re through. Plus, it’s one of the better smelling pomades out there, containing notes of jasmine, rose and clove. Pros: Smells great and is good for your hair. Cons: Only 2.6 ounces of product. BUY NOW: $29.19

2. Suavecito Matte Pomade Suavecito’s pomade will give you a more natural, matte look. A water-based pomade, it will wash out with ease and with little damage to your scalp. Plus, its medium-strength hold will keep most hair in place and looking great all day. It’s also a great option for those who prefer to buy in bulk, as the pomade comes in a 32-ounce portion. Pros: Great for those who prefer the matte look. Cons: Its medium hold isn’t as strong as other, oil-based pomades. BUY NOW: $54.99

3. Baxter of California Clay Pomade Just because your hair is styled doesn’t mean that it can’t look natural. Baxter of California’s pomade will leave your hairstyle looking effortless, courtesy of its ultra-matte finish and all-natural ingredients list, which runs the gamut from kaolin clay to sage oil. It’s a pomade with a high hold, too, which means it will keep even the thickest hair types firmly in place. And despite its clay-like texture, it’s primarily made of beeswax. Pros: A high hold that’s great for thick hair types. Cons: Trickier to wash out than other water-based pomades. BUY NOW: $23.00