The Best Port Glasses for an After-Dinner Drink

Most people have preconceived thoughts about port. Namely that the fortified wine, which has been produced in the picturesque Duoro Valley since the 17th century, is enjoyed exclusively by elderly Europeans. But, the sweet and sticky digestif has recently experienced a renaissance of sorts. What was once considered to be an old-timey tipple has become the after-dinner drink of choice for modern-day movers and shakers.

To get into port, you only need two things: a top-shelf vintage—perhaps a premium tawny—and a pair of dedicated port glasses. Ostensibly a shrunken wine glass, a port glass is specifically designed to showcase the complex flavors of the prized digestif. They feature a small bowl and narrow rim to concentrate the port’s bouquet and feel intrinsically decadent in your hand. The sipper is usually stemmed to prevent your coveted drop from being affected by the heat of your hand and hold a standard pour of port (roughly 3 ounces).

Here, we’ve selected four of the best sets of port glasses on Amazon to add to your stemware collection.

1. Luigi Bormioli Liqueur Glasses Perfect for port enthusiasts that drink with gusto, Luigi Bormioli’s four-piece set is built to last. Crafted from lead-free “Sparkx” glass, each 2.25-ounce design has durability in spades and is great for daily use. The glasses come titanium reinforced with a special anti-abrasion treatment that prevents breakages and also strengthens the stems. In fact, the set is resistant to more than 2,000 industrial washing cycles. Of course, that doesn’t mean they’re any less delicate looking. Complete with fine laser-cut rims, the elegant glasses don’t feature any mold seams and are impossibly clear for a pristine drinking experience. BUY NOW: $32.52

2. Riedel VINUM Port Glasses Riedel is the poster child of premium stemware. For 300 years, the family-owned Austrian outfit has been delivering world-class glasses, such as this two-piece set. Crafted from the finest crystal, these port glasses are finished to an extremely high standard. Measuring 6.5 inches high, each glass has a generous capacity of 8.5 ounces. This means, in addition to port, they can also hold a standard pour of regular, unfortified wine (roughly 5 ounces). Thanks to their generous bowl, you can get a good swirl going and really enhance the characteristics of your chosen vino. BUY NOW: $48.00

3. Schott Zwiesel Port Wine Glasses Schott Zwiesel’s six-piece set is sure to please even the most exacting port connoisseurs. The glasses were designed by master Portuguese architect Alvaro Siza then authorized by the Port Wine Institute (IVDP), and promise a truly authentic sipping experience. Measuring 6.6 inches tall by 2.8 inches wide, each glass can hold 7.7 ounces and features a quadrilateral stem with a special dimple to encourage a proper grip. Furthermore, they’re crafted from patented Tritan crystal glass. A blend of Titanium oxide and zirconium oxide, this material is both thermal shock and breakage resistant, and will seldom chip or scratch. Since you get six glasses in a set, you can cater to a whole port party. BUY NOW: $83.49