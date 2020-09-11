The Best Portable Fire Pits for Having a Campfire Anywhere You Go

There are few more satisfying ways to end a day of outdoor fun than gathering around the campfire with your friends and loved ones. But wherever you are, be it a campground or beach, you’ll need a place to set your mini blaze, which is why you’ll want a portable fire pit.

The biggest hassle of ending your night with a campfire is finding a safe place to set it. After all, sitting around the fire quickly loses its charm if the flames get out of control or someone gets hurt. But portable fire pits take care of this problem. Though their size and shape may vary, they are easily transportable, have a sturdy base and a bowl for either wood or charcoal. Some even have a gas hook-up that gives you more control over the flames.

If you have a camping or overnight beach trip coming up, then there’s never been a better time to invest in a portable fire pit. Here are four of the very best currently available on Amazon.

1. Outland Firebowl Deluxe Outdoor Portable Propane Fire Pit A good portable fire pit will allow you to set up a campfire wherever there’s flat ground. This is especially true of Outland Firebowl’s model, which is so compact and easy-to-use that you can set it up on the porch or balcony. The device, which features a stainless-steel burner at the bottom of its bowl, can also be hooked up to a propane tank so that you have the utmost control over your flames. The squat design of its bowl also makes for easy clean up when the fire’s gone out.

2. Fireside Outdoor Pop-Up Fire Pit All portable fire pits should be easy to move around. Fireside Outdoor’s model takes this to new heights. The company’s shallow, box-like pick can be assembled and broken down in less than a minute, and it fits into a small shoulder bag. But its ultra-portability is far from its only virtue. The pit’s rectangular design can hold up to 125 pounds of fuel. Plus, it helps reduce smokiness. The aluminum end guards also cool down within a minute of the fire going out, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally burning yourself. Fireside Outdoor Pop-Up Fire Pit: $99.95

3. Fire Sense Portable Folding Fire Pit One of the nicest things about a campfire is the ability to cook something over it. But with the exception of s’mores, this isn’t a capability that most portable fire pits offer. Enter Fire Sense’s model, which comes with its own cooking grate so you can also get some simple grilling done while telling ghost stories. The pit, which is available in 22- and 29-inch sizes, also features a collapsible design and fold-up legs so that it’s easy to break down and transport in the included bag. Fire Sense Portable Folding Fire Pit: $74.85