The Best Portable Heaters for Warming Up Drafty Rooms

There are few things worse than being cold. The heater in your home or office helps, of course, but sometimes it’s not enough. For times like these, a portable heater is a vital device to keep you cozy.

Portable heaters, or space heaters as they’re sometimes called, are exactly what they sound like—a compact, movable device that generates heat. They work best in small spaces that can get drafty, like a garage, shed or under your desk at work. Portable heaters can also be used outside, which makes them crucial if you’re brave enough to try to go camping during the year’s colder months. When it comes to picking one out, you’ll want to choose an option that keeps you warm, but you’ll also want to consider factors like size, strength, design and safety features.

If you’re in need of some warmth in your home or office, it’s worth investing in a portable heater. Here are four of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. Andily Space Heater If you want a no-fuss heater that will keep you warm, look no further than this model from Andily. There’s nothing fancy about the brand’s ceramic heater, but it packs quite the punch for its small size. It features three modes—high, low and fan—so you can use it throughout the day and as the temperature changes, too. If all that wasn’t enough, it features a tip-over switch and an automatic overheat system. This means you don’t have to give it a second thought while using it. Andily Space Heater: $25.99

2. Home Choice Small Ceramic Space Heater Home Choice’s reliable ceramic heater is a perfect option for anyone wondering if they need extra warmth or not. It’s easy to use and features an adjustable thermostat that will give you more control than some of its peers. Its generic design definitely leaves something to be desired, but an extra-long handle makes it easy to carry around, which is a worthwhile tradeoff. Home Choice Small Ceramic Space Heater: $26.99

3. Dodocool Small Space Heater When picking out a space heater, you’ll want to focus on function over design. That doesn’t mean you can’t find an effective option that looks good, too. Take this model from Dodocool, for instance. The device has an elegant modernist design that allows it to blend in anywhere, without calling attention to itself. What’s more, it’s pretty strong, too. In fact, it’s able to generate heat within a second of turning it on. Combine all that with its easy-to-carry handle and you have yourself the ideal portable heater. Dodocool Small Space Heater: $25.99