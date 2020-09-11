The Best Portable Outdoor Grills for Barbecuing on the Go

Everyone loves barbecue. Not only does the food taste good, but a backyard barbecue is a great way to spend time with friends when the weather is nice. Of course, the biggest challenge is that most grills take up a lot of space and are very heavy, so they can’t exactly be taken with you. That is, unless you have a portable model.

Portable outdoor grills come in many different shapes and sizes, but their chief advantage is that they’re small enough to throw in a car and take with you on a summer picnic or beach trip. Just like any other grill they can be used to cook chicken, beef, vegetables, seafood and much more. The biggest thing to consider is how big you want your grill to be. While all portable outdoor grills are designed for travel, a bigger one will be heavier and less convenient to lug around. Of course, it will also be able to accommodate barbecuing more food at once. In the end, it all comes down to what you’re using it for: If you plan on cooking for larger groups, then you’ll want more grilling space.

Either way, it’s worth adding one to your arsenal for the warmer months. Here are four of the best on Amazon.

1. Cuisinart CGG-059 Propane When it comes to portable grills, the most important feature is that they’re easy to take with you. Cuisinart’s is one of the best in that regard, as it weighs just 10 lbs, with a handle that you can use to carry it with you like you would a briefcase. A gas grill, it’s compatible with a small, 1 pound propane tank (not included). Gas monitors keep tabs on the flow of gas while cooking, and a drip tray collects grease for easy clean up. Just keep in mind that, since the cooking surface is just 146 square inches, it won’t be able to barbecue that much food at once. Cuisinart CGG-059 Propane: $89.99

2. Weber Jumbo Joe Charcoal Grill If you prefer a charcoal grill to a propane grill, then Weber’s portable outdoor option is your best bet. Like many others it has a handle so that it can easily be carried, and weighs 18 pounds. The lid and bowl are made of porcelain, a material that helps retain heat, and the cooking surface is 404 square inches, which can fit about eight burger patties. Plus, for beginners, it’s pretty easy to assemble, and if you get stuck you can consult the free BILT app for video tutorials. Weber Jumbo Joe Charcoal Grill: $69.99

3. Char-Broil Portable Gas Grill When buying an outdoor grill, it’s important to invest in one that’s built to last. Since you’ll be carrying it around and throwing it in car trunks, and it will obviously be exposed to the elements plenty, it’s important to buy one like a rugged model like Char-Broil’s. A propane grill, its legs are incredibly durable and will not only keep it stable, but they won’t easily break. Made of a tough porcelain that both retains heat and keeps the grill from breaking, it’s a reliable tool to add to your arsenal. The only downside is that it’s one of the heavier models out there at 28 pounds. That may make it too much of a hassle for some. Char-Broil Portable Gas Grill: $87.09