The Best Portable Tool Boxes to Stay Organized on the Go

For those who enjoy being their own handyman, having the right tools makes all the difference. But what about where those tools are stored? And what’s the best way to transport them neatly from place to place without creating a jumbled mess? To keep things organized (and easy to handle), it’s usually best to snag yourself a portable toolbox.

The best models have a multitude of interior compartments so your hex keys don’t wind up mixing with the drill bits and so on. And though it’s nice for them to have a solid aesthetic, they also have to be built tough enough for any job that might be thrown at them.

To ensure you make the right addition to your collection of tools and gadgets, we’ve rounded up our four favorite portable toolboxes available on Amazon. You’ll be so organized you won’t be able to wait to mend your next leaky faucet.

1. Goplus 20-Inch Metal Tool Box Not only does the bright red paint job on this model make it super easy to spot even when working on big jobs, but it doubles as a protective layer to prevent corrosion. And if it ever gets dirty, simply wipe it clean with a damp cloth or sponge to get the job done in a flash. Its compact design uses a cantilevered system for its five spacious trays, which unfurl as it opens and neatly fit together once it’s shut once again. Made from stainless steel, it is relatively lightweight but still incredibly durable and should weather being kicked around a bit just fine. Carry it by the dual top handles to tote your equipment from place to place. Goplus 20-Inch Metal Tool Box: $64.99

2. Montezuma Portable TRIANGLE Toolbox This toolbox is built like a tank so you can take on the toughest jobs. Built from 16-gauge steel, it has a unique triangular design that not only allows for easier storage in narrow spaces but also allows for a more vertical display of the tools housed within. Specifically designed to be hauled on work trucks, the vertical orientation makes it easy to quickly spot the tool you need, which prevents you from having to dig around unnecessarily. To add to its host of slick features, it also sports gas springs which raise the lid and keep it propped open so there’s no need to fiddle with it time and again as you go to retrieve a different gadget. Montezuma Portable TRIANGLE Toolbox: $637.90

3. Keter Masterloader Resin Rolling Tool Box For those who don’t travel lightly, this toolbox could be the perfect model for you. Measuring 14. 88 in. x 24. 25 in. x 16. 34 in., it has the largest storage capacity of any model on our list. Its capacity is so great that it comes built with wheels so it doesn’t have to be toted in-hand. Every single nook and cranny is utilized with small compartments even built into the top which splits in two to reveal more storage beneath. The interior features removable bins that can be rearranged according to your preferences and the whole bit gets secured via a unique locking system. Keter Masterloader Resin Rolling Tool Box: $69.99