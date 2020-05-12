The Best Potato Ricers for Creating Perfectly Fluffy Mash

If you’re still using one of those traditional hand-held potato mashers, chances are you’re getting nicely defined triceps but rather clumpy mashed potatoes. While there’s certainly nothing wrong with that, if you’d prefer to exert yourself a little less and get a perfectly light and fluffy end product instead, a heavy-duty potato ricer is the way to go.

This dedicated tool works by pushing the cooked spuds through a perforated disc to create small, rice-like pieces of potato. You simply place your spuds in the cup (sometimes called a hopper) and squeeze the handle to pass the potato through the small holes. During this process, air is incorporated, so you’re left with smooth and aerated potatoes. You can then add milk and butter for extra creaminess, and, hey presto, you’ve got yourself some restaurant-quality mash. (You can also use them to turn fresh tomatoes into pasta sauce and to whip up a fast egg salad.)

Of course, no two ricers are the same. The materials used, along with the basic design and number of perforations on the disc, will determine how hard you need to squeeze. Here, four potato ricers that promise to deliver top-notch mashed potatoes without tiring your arms.

1. Vita Saggia Stainless-Steel Potato Ricer This potato ricer has been designed to deliver fluffy mashed potatoes while saving your arm and wrist from fatigue. It features long, comfortable silicone handles along with a non-slip knob to hold the ricer in place over a bowl or pot. This makes it easier to process big batches of whatever’s on your menu. Crafted from high-quality 18/10 stainless steel, the sturdy design features a fixed perforated disc that will stand up to frequent use. It’s also dishwasher safe, which means cleaning up is a cinch. Pros: It comes with a 100 percent money-back guarantee. Cons: This ricer only has holes on the bottom of the disc and not along the side of the hopper, so it may not be efficient as some. BUY NOW: $21.99

2. WramCrystal Stainless-Steel Potato Ricer This device is a true kitchen workhorse. It can mash not only potatoes but also yams, pumpkins, lemons, oranges and even watermelons. The hopper has a capacity of 13.7 ounces, which means you can fit just shy of two cups of produce. It also has perforations that stretch up the side of the hopper to maximize efficiency. The handle features ergonomic ridges for your fingers, making it comfortable to use. Pros: It’s highly versatile and large enough to comfortably fit over mixing bowls. Cons: Its size can make it a little cumbersome to fill and clean. BUY NOW: $22.49

3. YOUKAA Stainless-Steel Potato Ricer Sometimes the simplest tool is the best. Case in point: this no-frills potato ricer which, thanks to its ergonomic, design promises easy operation. Made from 304 food-grade stainless steel, the durable tool is resistant to heat, rust and corrosion. The polished surface is not only stylish but also makes the ricer much easier to clean. You can simply rinse any food residue off with running water, or chuck it in the dishwasher. With a 3.5-inch hopper, it’s one of the smaller designs on this list but no less powerful than the rest. Pros: It represents great value. Cons: The sleek handle may become slippery when wet. BUY NOW: $20.99