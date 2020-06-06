The Best Pour-Over Coffee Sets for Brewing the Perfect Cup of Joe at Home

Looking to up your barista game—or just give a new style of coffee a whirl? It may be time to step away from the French press then and try making a cup or two of pour-over coffee.

Pour-over coffee is revered for its deep, intense flavors that are often stronger than those produced via other brewing methods. This is partly due to the slow, painstaking process that goes into making it. However, on the surface, it’s simple enough to pull off, so you won’t need to be a pro barista to make it happen. To make pour-over coffee you’ll just need a few utensils—namely a carafe and a filter. Place the filter in the top portion of the carafe, fill it with your coffee beans of choice, and boil some water. Once the water has cooled and it’s no longer at a rolling boil, pour it into the filter. It’s a delicate process, as you’ll have to pour a bit at a time and let the coffee drip through to the bottom of the carafe. The result is a truly delicious cup of coffee.

Once the pour-over coffee is done, you’ll simply serve it up in a mug and enjoy. It’s a pretty foolproof method—plus, you won’t have to splurge on any pricey coffee-making gear to make it happen. You’ll just need a few simple tools. Here are four of the best sets for brewing pour over coffee at home.

1. Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffee Maker Chemex is one of the more well-known pour-over carafe makers out there, and for good reason. In fact, when many think of pour-over coffee makers, this model is likely the first to come to mind. The carafe is made of borosilicate glass, an incredibly durable material that will hold up under hot temperatures. It’s also one of the larger models out there, able to hold 40 ounces of coffee at once, so it’s great for those who require a larger dose of caffeine on a day-to-day basis. The only downside? You’ll have to buy filters separately. BUY NOW: $47.95

2. Asobu Pour Over Coffee Maker If you’re someone who’s always traveling but who also needs a daily caffeine fix, then Asobu’s pour-over set is the one for you. The package comes with a carafe and a reusable stainless-steel filter, so you won’t have to buy up any disposable ones. The bottom portion of the carafe itself is also stainless steel—though the more metallic look may not be for everyone, as many may prefer a glass carafe—and is insulated with a double wall to keep your brew hot for up to 12 hours. Plus, you can screw a lid on and take it with you. BUY NOW: $44.49

3. ParkBrew Pour Over Coffee Maker New to the pour-over coffee game? You’ll want a set with all the fixings then, and ParkBrew Coffee Co.’s offers just that. The package includes a 27-ounce carafe, reusable stainless-steel filter, mug and instructions as to how to brew pour over coffee at home. There’s even a measurement guide that will help beginners make the right amount of coffee each morning—a challenge when it comes to pour-over coffee. Also included is a lid for the carafe, which will keep contents warm for longer. It’s not the largest carafe out there though, so those who want to brew more at once may want to opt for a different set. BUY NOW: $44.99