The Best Pre-Shave Oils for a Close, Smooth Shave

What’s old is new again when it comes to shaving. Though there was a period when every guy out there seemed to be scraping by with a cheap disposable razor and little else, most are now realizing a few small but important extra steps can make all the difference—in both the experience and the end result.

If you really want to step up your game, try adding a pre-shave oil to your routine. What is it exactly? Well, as the name suggests, it’s an oil or, more often than not, a blend of oils that you can quickly rub into your facial hair before getting to work with your razor. It not only softens and lifts the hair to result in a cleaner shave, but it also lubricates your skin to minimize razor burn or small nicks.

As with all grooming products, the formulation is key. To help ensure your next morning shave is the cleanest yet, we’ve curated a list of the top four pre-shave oils available on Amazon.

1. The Art of Shaving Pre-Shave Oil An oil that’ll soften your stubble and get you a better shave is great, but it’s even better if it has a lush scent. That’s most certainly true of this blend that features earthy sandalwood notes to give you a true olfactory experience as you trim. Containing a full 2 ounces of oil, the bottle may seem small but a little goes a long way and is certain to last you for ages. Simply warm a few drops between your palms or fingertips and briskly massage it through your facial hair to coat evenly. It’ll soften even the wiriest whiskers and have them prepped for your razor to cleanly lop off. BUY NOW: $25.00

2. Proraso Pre-Shave Cream You just can’t beat a classic. The very first product in the Proraso lineup in 1948, this oil has a balm-like texture that’s easy to scoop out and massage into your beard. Despite its rich texture, it does not sit heavily on top of the skin and absorbs rapidly so your morning shave doesn’t turn into a greasy mess. Its formula is infused with eucalyptus oil so it not only has an invigorating fragrance but also feels refreshing on the skin as it’s applied. Composed with 95 percent natural ingredients, it’s also a surprisingly clean formula given how many decades it’s been around. Simply rub it into damp skin before running through with your best razor. BUY NOW: $13.00

3. Jack Black Nourishing Oil Jack Black hit it out of the park once again with a smart grooming essential. A unique blend of 10 oils, it quickly penetrates the skin delivering moisture, fatty acids, antioxidants and plenty of other skin-friendly ingredients. What’s even better is the multi-purpose nature of this formula. Yes, it can be used on your beard, but the lightweight formula can also be applied to dry cuticles, elbows or feet. It can even be applied to parts of your face where facial hair isn’t present. The packaging is also ideal with a simple yet effective pump top that allows you to retrieve and apply just the right amount of product without worry of spilling excess around your bathroom. BUY NOW: $32.00