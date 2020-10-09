The Best Printers to Complete Your Home Office Setup

Despite the fact that so much of our world has gone digital these days, the fact remains that most homes still need a printer. Whether it’s to print out tickets for a show, a form for work that you need to sign or a certificate that you’d like to keep, a printer is essential for every home or home office. Now, there are more than ever to choose from, and high-quality models are more affordable than ever. But choosing the right one is key.

One of the first things to take into consideration when buying a new printer is whether or not it can print in color. This may be 2020, but some printers are still monochrome—a cheaper alternative for those who don’t need to print in color. Second, how much space does it take up? Most printers are not exactly high design objects, so you’ll want to make sure it’s not a big, hulking piece of technology that detracts from your room’s overall vibe before you click “add to cart.”

Other bits and bobs to look out for include copying and scanning capabilities, whether or not the equipment can print double-sided and more. Here, four of the best options to choose from on Amazon.

1. Brother All-in-One Printer One of the most annoying things about having a printer is replacing the ink cartridges. This is doubly true if you want to print in color. Thankfully, Brother’s color printer alleviates some of these headaches, as it comes with a full suite of ink cartridges that promise to last one full year, if you’re printing about 150 pages per month. There’s also an easy-to-read gauge on the front of the printer that tells you how much ink is left, so you won’t have to guess or wait until you start to notice the color running out. It can also scan and copy, and you can connect to it wirelessly from your phone for quick, easy printing. Brother All-in-One Printer: $399.99

2. Canon All in One Photo Printer Canon’s device is, first and foremost, a black-and-white printer, so those who want to regularly print in color will have to look elsewhere. That said, it’s a pretty high-tech offering—it can even connect to an Amazon Alexa so you can just tell it when to print something, rather than push any buttons. You can print things wirelessly from your phone via an app, and, perhaps best of all, you can program it so that it will automatically buy more ink cartridges when it starts to run low, so you’ll never run out. Canon All in One Photo Printer: $97.99