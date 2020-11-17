The Best Propane Camping Grills for Cooking in the Great Outdoors

One of the best things about camping, and why millions of Americans do it each year, is that chance to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. That said, there are still some things you need to bring to make your stay in nature comfortable and enjoyable. First, of course, is a tent, but right up there is a propane grill.

Sure, you can always cook dinner over a campfire, but if you plan on eating more than just hot dogs and s’mores you’re going to want something that offers up a little more control. This is why you’ll want a portable propane grill. Not only does the cooking device offer actual grilling space but the propane tank also gives you more control over the flames you’re cooking with. That control won’t just make it easier to cook, it also makes the grill easier to use, since you can simply cut the propane when you’re done preparing your meal.

If you camp a lot and are looking to upgrade your cooking options, the time is right to invest in a new propane camping grill. Here are four of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. Coleman RoadTrip 225 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill If you’re looking to recreate the comfort of cooking at home while camping, it’s hard to think of a better grill than Coleman’s. The trusted camping company’s cooking device features an all-too-rare stand-up design so you don’t have to crouch over the grill. As appealing as that will be—especially for those of us with creaky knees—this grill has even more to offer, like 225 square inches of grilling space, two burners and push-button ignition. Coleman RoadTrip 225 Portable Stand-Up Propane…: $162.10

2. Char-Broil Grill2Go X200 Portable Propane Gas Grill There’s no need to go all out with a high-tech camping grill. Sometimes you just want something that’s going to make the job a little easier. Enter Char-Broil’s portable propane grill. Though it’s nothing to look at, the squat device is rugged and reliable, and offers a surprisingly ample 200 square inches of grilling space. Its stainless-steel grate-style grill is also easy to clean and prevents flare-ups. Char-Broil Grill2Go X200 Portable Propane Gas…: $128.00

3. Masterbuilt Propane Tabletop Grill If you’re looking for a grill with style, look no further than this one from Masterbuilt. Its stainless-steel design looks more like something you’d see in a suburban back yard than at the campground, but its small size makes it easy to move around. Of course, there’s much more to this grill than its looks, including a U-shaped burner, two racks worth of grilling space and push-button ignition. Masterbuilt Propane Tabletop Grill: $118.09