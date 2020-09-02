Quantcast
The Best Reading Lights for Late-Night Bookworms

Four lights for readers who like to stay up late.

If you’re a reader, then you know that there’s never enough time for your favorite book. As a result, many try to sneak in some quality reading time in bed before calling it a night. If this describes you, or someone you share a bed with, then it’s worth looking into a dedicated reading light.

You probably already have a bedside lamp, but a reading light makes sure your that your reading, no matter how late into the night it goes, doesn’t affect the person laying next to you. Reading lights tend to be smaller, more focused devices that illuminate only what you’re reading and not the rest of the room. The big choice here is between picking one that clips onto your book, one that attaches to a piece of furniture or one that’s wearable.

If you worried about disrupting your partner’s sleep, or if you just like the idea of reading in the dark, the now is a good time to invest in a reading light. Here are four of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light

It may look a little silly, but there’s no denying that Glocusent’s wearable reading light is effective. It’s a wearable device that you hang around your neck like a collar. At the two ends are lights—which have three warmth and six brightness settings—that illuminate your book, phone or tablet. And if all that wasn’t enough, the device is rechargeable, so you won’t have to worry about getting tangled in any cords.

Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light

Amazon

Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light: $18.99

2. Miroco Floor Lamp

If you don’t already have a bedside lamp, Miroco’s light is just want your looking for. This floor lamp may be bigger—significantly bigger, actually—than most reading lights, but it’s got a flexible neck and vividLED bulbs that ensure it’s up to the task. It also has four brightness and warmth settings, along with 16 different light modes, which ensure that you’re reading in exactly the right light. Just make sure you have enough room for it.

Miroco Floor Lamp

Amazon

Miroco Floor Lamp: $39.99

3. Teckin Clip on Lamp

When you think of a reading light, you’re probably thinking of a small lamp like Teckin’s. The device features a strong clip that you can use to attach it to anything from a desk to a shelf to a headboard. It also has a flexible neck so that you get just the right light via its energy-efficient LED bulbs. You won’t have to worry about it being too bright either, as the base features a touch-controlled dimmer.

Teckin Clip on Lamp

Amaon

Teckin Clip on Lamp: $20.99

4. Stone & Beam Deco Reading Lamp

If you’re not afraid of a little handiwork—key word here being little—then Stone & Beam’s reading light could be just what you’re looking for. Although it needs to be mounted on the wall next to your bed, this accordion-arm style lamp is great for all your late-night reading needs, and looks pretty stylish too. It also uses a classic light bulb, giving it a warmer feel.

Stone & Beam Deco Reading Lamp

Amazon

Stone & Beam Deco Reading Lamp: $84.14

