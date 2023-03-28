The 10 Best Recliners to Kick Back in Style, From Monte Grano to Arhaus

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

In the iconic sitcom Frasier, the plot of entire episodes would sometimes center around Martin Crane’s infamous chair. It was indeed a recliner—upholstered in an ungodly plaid that sat in stark contrast to his son Frasier’s sleek (very 90s) apartment aesthetic. For many of us, this is the idea in our heads when we think of recliners. Comfortable, yes, but stylish? Hardly. Well, times have changed. Forget the dated, poofy Lay-Z-Boys and BarcaLoungers of the past!

Today’s best recliners are as modern and good-looking as they are “I could spend the whole day here”-inducing. With the tap of a button or push of an arm, an unassuming accent chair becomes the perfect spot for an afternoon nap, a Succession rewatch, or rocking your toddler back to sleep.

Swivels, gliders, wall huggers, electric, manual, and more: The world of recliners goes way beyond just putting your feet up. Nowadays, many have lots of additional features to maximize your relaxation without compromising on style. Which is why we’ve rounded up the 10 best recliners to add to your home, from leather loungers to indulgent massage chairs. With sleek shapes, luxury upholstery, and discrete designs, we have no doubt that Frasier Crane would approve.

Best Leather Recliner

Leave it to West Elm to design a sleek and stylish leather recliner that’s only tell is the small control panel on the inside of the right arm, where you can also plug in a USB cord to charge your devices. Using the power buttons, you can achieve various positions of recline, as well as activate the leg rest. The seat is rated a 3 out of 5 in terms of firmness (5 being the most firm), so expect to feel supported and comfy, but not totally sunken-in.

Dimensions: 31.5 x 39 x 37.5 inches.

Weight: 130 pounds.

Materials: Leather.

Type: Power.

Buy Now on West Elm: $1,949

Best Modern Recliner

We’d like to think that if Nancy Meyers included a recliner on the set of It’s Complicated, it would be this one. Arhaus’s luxurious-yet-casual Rowland Motion recliner would look perfectly at home among the relaxed richness of the director’s iconic imaginary homes. In real life, this power recliner features so-comfy-you-might-melt cushions upholstered in performance fabric and on-trend flanged edges.

Dimensions: 43 x 35 x 41 inches.

Weight: N/A.

Materials: Performance fabric.

Type: Power.

Buy Now on Arhaus: $4,100 $2,899

Most Versatile Recliner

Upon first glance, you’d never know this roll-arm chair is a recliner. That’s the beauty of Pottery Barn’s Grayson Upholstered recliner—the clean lines and classic look are ideal for anyone who wants a traditional chair, but with a secret. Manual activation means there’s no need to consider wall placement; this chair can live anywhere. Factor in dozens of upholstery options, and this one gets our vote for the most versatile recliner.

Dimensions: 34 x 38 x 37.5 inches.

Weight: N/A.

Materials: Various.

Type: Manual.

Buy Now on Pottery Barn: $1,099

Best Nursery Recliner

Calling all new parents: If you don’t have a gliding recliner yet, your search is over. Plus, if you choose a specific base material, you can add a swivel feature. The Monte Grano also comes with a lumbar pillow for extra support, and is available in more than 30 upholstery finishes. We love that many of the fabrics are stain-resistant, durable, and made of easy-to-clean performance materials—perfect for babies, kids, pets, and clumsy adults.

Dimensions: 28 x 39 x 32 inches.

Weight: 115 pounds.

Materials: Various.

Type: Manual.

Buy Now on 2Modern: $1,695

Best Armless Recliner

We love the low profile and soft, sink-in-worthy leather cushions of Apt2B’s Avery recliner. The bohemian, relaxed look is perfect for a cozy den or TV room. The armless style makes it versatile and easy to sprawl on during movie night. A bonus? This chair is fully assembled, in stock, and ships free directly to your house or inside your apartment unit.

Dimensions: 34 x 37 x 42 inches.

Weight: N/A.

Materials: Leather.

Type: Power.

Buy Now on Apt2B: $2,018 $1,614

Most Unassuming Recliner

When it comes to searching out a recliner chair that doesn’t look like a recliner chair, a midcentury style with a wood frame is sure to throw off even your most discerning guest. That is, until they want to stretch their legs and kick back. A gentle push on the back of this tufted leather Chance chair reveals a leg rest and comfy recline.

Dimensions: 27.5 x 36 x 36 inches.

Weight: 57 pounds.

Materials: Leather.

Type: Manual.

Buy Now on Houzz: $1,899

Best Massaging Recliner

It reclines. It’s leather. It massages. It has built-in bluetooth speakers. This indulgent chair has it all (and an ottoman, too). If you’re looking for a truly relaxing massage chair with a smaller footprint, this technically savvy chair on a swivel pedestal base should tick all your boxes. Reviewers praise this Nouhaus chair for its intensity and the space it saves compared to traditional massage chairs.

Dimensions: 26 x 38 x 40 inches.

Weight: 62 pounds.

Materials: Leather.

Type: Power.

Buy Now on Amazon: $2,499

Most Elegant Recliner

If the coastal aesthetic could be channeled into a recliner chair, it would be this one from Serena & Lily—our favorite purveyor of all things seaside-chic. Like Pottery Barn’s Grayson recliner, this chair has clean lines and a traditional silhouette that perfectly typifies that airy-yet-elegant style all the TikTok peeps are talking about. The best part about this manual recliner? There are over 130 upholstery options to choose from, including cheerful Sunbrella stripes, washed linen, and intricate floral prints.

Dimensions: 29 x 39 x 34 inches.

Weight: N/A.

Materials: Various.

Type: Manual.

Buy Now on Serena & Lily: $3,498

Best Velvet Recliner

It’s worth remembering that Williams Sonoma sells more than cookbooks and stylish kitchen countertop accessories. Its home store is brimming with timeless furniture and decor pieces, too. And while this manual recliner is available in dozens of fabrics, we’re partial to the signature velvet upholstery, in rich jewel tones and even an unexpected shade of “wasabi” green. But if that’s too much, classic white is foolproof.

Dimensions: 35 x 38 x 38 inches.

Weight: 110 pounds.

Materials: Velvet.

Type: Manual.

Buy Now on Williams Sonoma: $3,295

Best Mid-Century Modern Recliner

The slim profile of this midcentury-modern recliner is deceptive. The solid walnut frame is not what you’d typically expect from a super comfy, relaxation-ready chair, but Rejuvenation has delivered with the Glenn recliner. It makes a seamless addition to your retro-cool living space, along with being a cozy spot to curl up with your next novel.

Dimensions: 22.5 x 41 x 36 inches.

Weight: 90 pounds.

Materials: Various.

Type: Manual.

Buy Now on Rejuvenation: $3,115

What to Consider Before Buying the Best Recliners:

Size: Recliners range widely in size, and the more the chair can do, it’s safe to assume the bigger footprint it will need. “Wall hugger” recliners are specifically designed for smaller spaces, so the seat moves forward as the back reclines. When looking at the dimensions of your recliner chair options, be sure to note the length and width when fully extended.

Material: Retailers such as Pottery Barn, Serena & Lily, and others offer their recliners with the same customization options of their standard accent chairs and sofas. The options are virtually endless. Consider your home life when selecting a material—with kids and pets you may want a material that’s easy to clean and hides stains more easily.

Manual vs. Electric: The big difference here is obvious—electric recliners need to be plugged in. Depending on how your home is designed, the need for an outlet could seriously limit where you place your chair. With a manual recliner that uses a lever or body pressure to unfold, you’ll have more freedom.

Design: In today’s vast interiors market, you can find a recliner to match just about any design aesthetic. From midcentury modern to coastal classic to clubhouse cool, there’s a cozy recliner out there that will blend in seamlessly with your home’s vibe.