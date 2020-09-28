The Best Red Wine Decanters for Aerating Cabernets, Merlots and More

For such a simple task decanting your red wine can greatly improve how it tastes. Of course, you’ll need the right tools to get started—namely, a good decanter.

Most decanters are made of either glass or crystal, so they’re hardly an eyesore when placed on a table. But they’re not just a souped up centerpiece: A decanter’s chief purpose is to separate wine from sediment. Not only do these bits look less than appetizing in your glass, they can also make your wine taste a touch too acidic. Plus, decanting your wine lets it aerate, opening up its flavor profile.

Of course, there are plenty of different red wine decanters to choose from to house your choice cab. Much of the decision may even come down to aesthetics, as some decanters feature striking designs, while others don’t. Here are four of the very best in terms of both form and function on Amazon.

1. Riedel Cabernet Decanter Riedel makes some of the best glassware in the biz, and its red wine decanter is no exception. Made of machine-blown crystal, it’s about nine inches tall and can hold about 37 ounces of wine—more than enough for a standard, 750 milliliter bottle—and, like any good red wine decanter, will remove any unwanted sediment from the bottle. It should only be washed by hand, though. Riedel Cabernet Decanter: $40.50

2. Vintorio Wine Decanter Vintorio’s red wine decanter can hold 40 ounces of your favorite vino, which is more than any other option on this list. It’s great for when you’ve got a crowd over, plus, its design is smart. The decanter has a concave base that you can grab on to like a handle, making it easier to move around and pour. And since it’s made of crystal it’s totally dishwasher safe. Vintorio Wine Decanter: $20.99

3. Godinger Wine Decanter Godinger’s red wine decanter may not be the biggest out there—it can hold a 750 milliliter of wine and that’s about it—but it gets some points for its ergonomic design. The top of the decanter is slanted rather than cut straight across, making it easier to pour without spilling. Plus, it’s sure to look beautiful on a mantle or dinner table. Godinger Wine Decanter: $17.95