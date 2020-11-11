The Best Reusable Notebooks for Taking Notes Without Wasting Paper

Even in our increasingly smartphone-ruled world, the notebook still has a place. Where else can you jot down ideas, make lists and quickly sketch something out? The main drawback, though, is that using one also means you’re wasting paper. Luckily, a new type of reusable notebook has solved this issue.

We know what you’re thinking: How can a notebook be reusable? Well, the paper pages you’re used to have been swapped out for plastic-coated pages that can be wiped down once you’re done. But that doesn’t mean your ideas disappear once they’ve been wiped away. Any good reusable notebook also comes with an app that will allow you to photograph and upload your notes for posterity’s sake. That way your notes are always at hand.

If you’re a prodigious notetaker but are looking to waste less paper, the time’s right to invest in a trusty reusable notebook. Here are four of the very best currently available on Amazon.

1. Rocketbook Reusable Notebook Set Reusable notebooks are a thing because of Rocketbook. The brand’s notebooks, available in three sizes, feature specially coated pages that can be written on, scanned and then erased with water. It’s really that simple. This set comes with two letter-sized, spiral-bound notebooks (lined and dotted grid), two Pilot Frixion Pens and two micro-fiber cloths for wiping down each page. That’s enough to ensure you’ll never have to buy a notebook for a good long while. Rocketbook Reusable Notebook Set: $66.89

2. Guyucom Smart Reusable Notebook While most reusable notebooks feature pages that can be wiped down with water, Guyucom decided to go in the opposite direction with its version. In order to clear its pages, all you do is blast the book with hot air and suddenly what you’ve written or sketched out is gone. While that may seem inconvenient, it also means you won’t have to worry about accidentally wiping out a page of notes because you got your notebook wet. One thing to note, though, each page can only be used 500 times, so, eventually, you’ll have to buy a replacement. Guyucom Smart Reusable Notebook: $16.89

3. NEWYES Reusable Planner Just like some people like to keep a physical notebook, some people like to keep a physical planner. NEWYES’s reusable model means you’ll never have to buy another one. The brand’s planner, which includes a pen and sticky notes, features a yearly, monthly and weekly calendar so you can keep track of your schedule in detail. It’s the perfect option for someone who needs to write something down to remember it. NEWYES Reusable Planner: $17.99