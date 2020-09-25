The Best Rib Racks for Grilling Stacks of Succulent Ribs

The only real drawback to cooking ribs—yes, believe it or not, there is one—is the fact that they take up a lot of space. Lay two racks of baby backs horizontally on your grill and all your prime real estate is pretty much taken up. The issue only gets worse with the space-hogging spareribs. There is, however, a simple solution: cook the ribs upright in a specially designed rib rack.

This handy contraption basically doubles the capacity of your grill, which means you can go from two or three racks to five or six. Now that’s a cookout. What’s more, by suspending the ribs vertically, excess fat and grease can easily drip off. Simply position the ribs with the wide end facing up and prepare yourself for succulent, perfectly cooked (and healthy-ish) ribs.

Here, four of the best rib racks on Amazon to christen at your next cookout.

1. Mydracas BBQ Rib Racks Designed for ardent carnivores, Mydracas’ extra-large design can hold up to seven racks of ribs, as well as pork chops, chicken breasts or anything else that can fit in between the support bars. Forged from 100 percent 304 stainless steel, the hardwearing rack will not rust or corrode and can handle extremely high heat. It’s also designed to promote all-around airflow and ensure each rib gets evenly cooked. With the largest capacity on our list, this rib rack is perfect for cookouts and parties. Mydracas BBQ Rib Racks: $33.90

2. Broil King Rib Rack Broil King has opted for quality over quantity with its rib rack. Capable of holding up to five racks of ribs, it’s the smallest option on our list but features premium construction. The frame is made from high-grade stainless steel and is both durable and stylish. In addition to ribs, the multi-purpose design can hold large cuts of meat on the upper concave and is great for roasting. It’s also fitted with oversized handles to ensure it can be easily and safely moved around. Broil King Rib Rack: $38.99

3. Biowow Rib Rack Biowow’s rib rack is ideal if you’re planning to douse your baby backs in sticky barbecue sauce. It features a nifty non-stick coating to ensure your ribs don’t get stuck and leave behind a mess. The frame itself holds up to six full slabs of ribs and is fitted with two handles that promise safe and easy maneuverability. The rack can also be used to roast chicken or turkey. Biowow Rib Rack: $30.99