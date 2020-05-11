The Best Roasting Pans for Succulent Beef, Pork and Chicken

Few foods are more comforting than a good roast. But if you’re going to fire up some meat—whether it be beef, pork or poultry—you’re going to need a pan specifically dedicated to the task before you slide it into the oven.

Enter the roasting pan, a piece of cookware that, rather obviously, has its purpose baked into its name. Whether you want to roast small cuts of meat or a whole bird, there’s a variety of roasting pans for that very purpose. Some of them even come with racks to hold the meat you’re cooking above the pan, so that the fats and juices can drip down on and be absorbed by the vegetables you’re warming up below.

If all that has you salivating, then it might be time for you to invest in a roasting pan of your own and get to it. Here are four that are sure to do the trick.

1. Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Rectangular Roaster When you think of a roasting pan, chances are your mind goes to something made of stainless steel. If you want to shake things up, though, then it might be worth trying a cast-iron option. Of those, you can’t go wrong with this series of colorful roasting pans. The construction means it evenly distributes and retains heat, while a large enamel interior that can handle everything from chicken to casseroles. The pan isn’t too tall, either, so it’s perfect for oven roasting. Pros: Cast iron construction means its evenly distributes and retains heat. Cons: Since cast-iron is more brittle than other cookware, you’ll need to be careful with it. BUY NOW: $203.95

2. All-Clad Stainless Steel Roaster All-Clad’s roaster is a classic through and through. Made of heavy-duty stainless steel, this is a roasting pan that’s built to last for years and years. At 13 by 16 inches, it’s big enough to roast a 20 lb. chicken, and comes with a rack to making cooking the bird even easier. One thing to keep in mind, though, is that while the rack is nonstick, the pan the vegetables will be sitting on isn’t. Still, once you tear into that chicken, we’re guessing you won’t mind one bit. Pros: A heavy-duty pan that can roast a 20-pound chicken. Cons: The rack may be nonstick, but the pan certainly isn’t. BUY NOW: $179.95

3. Viking Culinary Stainless Steel Roasting Pan Whether you’re in the mood for poultry or vegetables, Viking’s roasting pan is what you need. A rugged option made from three-ply, heavy-duty stainless steel, it’s a pan that you can use on the stove top, oven, grill and broiler, as it can withstand heats up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. It also comes with a non-stick rack for poultry and is extra-easy to clean compared to the competition. Pros: A heavy-duty pan that can be used on basically any cooking surface. Cons: Aesthetic is a little ho-hum. BUY NOW: $199.99