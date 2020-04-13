The Best Rocks Glasses for Whiskey Lovers

In recent years, whiskey aficionados have achieved the kind of stature more often associated with oenophiles. These spirits obsessives are as passionate about their favorite small batch bourbons as wine lovers are about the best Napa Cabernets. And like their wine-sipping cousins, serious whiskey collectors know how important glasses are to the experience. The right rocks glasses are essential.

Rocks glasses are built with a wide brim to allow whiskey to have plenty of room mingle with ice—or to breathe, for those who prefer theirs neat. Designed for slow sipping, rocks glasses can accommodate a Bulleit rye on ice or a Balvenie Portwood neat with equal elegance. As you build out your whiskey collection, it’s essential to choose rocks glasses that are worthy of your favorite bottles. The four we’ve highlighted here will live up to even the most exacting drinker’s standards.

1. Baccarat Nancy Tumbler Rocks Glass The best rocks glasses have classic looks that can last a lifetime. This glass from Baccarat absolutely delivers on that promise. Made in France, the Nancy Tumbler Rocks Glass offers a classic, elegant design that’s matched only by its quality construction. The slightly pebbled edges make for an easy and comfortable grip while lending texture to the handsome design. Sure, this tumbler is an investment, but if treated well, it could last you a lifetime. Pros: Elegant, detailed design that looks timeless. Cons: This model doesn’t come in a set, so you’ll have to buy individual glasses. BUY NOW

2. Waterford Lismore Tumbler Rocks Glass Set Waterford made a name for itself by producing incredible crystal products. And that reputation applies equally to their set of four rocks glasses. Made entirely from crystal in Europe, the glasses are endlessly elegant, which make drinking out of them feel like a genuine luxury. Additionally, each one of the four is presented in a different Waterford pattern, which will make for a fun and unique experience each time you drink with family and friends. Pros: Crystal craftsmanship that complete with four distinct patterns. Cons: Not for those who prefer design uniformity in their tumblers. BUY NOW

3. Riedel Rocks Glass Designed to be both functional and stylish, this rocks glass from Riedel is built accommodate larger blocks of ice, if you prefer a real bar experience at home. The wider design comes courtesy of spirits specialist Zane Harris, who worked with Riedel to ensure the glass is capable of providing an added level of versatility. Essentially, this glass takes the best part of drinking at a craft cocktail bar and puts it right into your home. Pros: Ideal for those who prefer a big block of ice over cubes. Cons: The glasses don’t come with ready-made blocks of ice. BUY NOW: $29.90